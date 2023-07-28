Louisville football to open 8 practices to public

From U of L:

The University of Louisville football program will open the first eight preseason practices to the public, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Friday afternoon.

Beginning his first year as head coach of the Cards, Brohm will let the public get a look at his first team practice of August training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 2:45 p.m. Practices on Aug. 2 (2:45 p.m.), Aug. 4 (9:45 a.m.), Aug. 5 (9:45 a.m.), Aug. 7 (9:45 a.m.), Aug. 8 (9:45 a.m.), Aug. 10 (9:45 a.m.) and Aug. 11 (9:45 a.m.) are also scheduled to be open to the fans.

Most practices will be held on the grass practice fields, but locations could change depending on weather conditions. Fans are encouraged to park in Bronze Lots F&G.

Fans must stand behind the ropes along the sidelines when on the grass fields or inside the Trager Center and must remain in the stands if practice is in the stadium.

No photos or videos are allowed during any of the open practices.