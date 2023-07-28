Filed under: Kenny Payne serves up a summer update By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Jul 28, 2023, 7:34pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Kenny Payne serves up a summer update Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images Bam: More From Card Chronicle Louisville football to open 8 practices to public Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes The Cardinal Countdown...35 Days Until Kickoff Seedy K’s GameCap: The Ville 79-74 TWEETCAP: The Ville advances to TBT Sweet 16 TBT Open Thread: The Ville vs. Jackson TN Underdawgs Loading comments...
Loading comments...