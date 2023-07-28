Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Louisville football is prepared for a massive recruiting event this evening with 75-80 prospects expected at the Cardinals BBQ.

—The Ville is hoping to set a new TBT attendance record for tomorrow’s regional final game at noon. Tickets are available here.

—Louisville Report lists the major U of L-centric takeaways from this week’s ACC Kickoff.

—One of the cooler things about this week has been getting the chance to see guys like Kyle Kuric and Peyton Siva celebrate these wins with their kids.

Kyle Kuric was HAPPPPPPPY after the win!!!!



Look at @KingKK_14 celebrating @TBT_Louisville’s W with his kids pic.twitter.com/nBDsmTFKin — TBT (@thetournament) July 28, 2023

—The Pac-12 could have been a disruptor. Now it might be falling to pieces.

—‘If the Arizona schools bolt, it’s over’ for the PAC-12, one industry source says.

—Lou City is looking to set a new attendance record for Saturday’s match against rival Indy 11 on Fill the Fam Night.

—Despite some tense moments during the game, it was all love between Chris Jones and The Ville players after it was over.

Warm embrace for #ChrisJones from some of his former #Louisville teammates after the game. Jones finished with 25 points. pic.twitter.com/ysCwrZHdCv — 35KYSports (@35KYSportsMedia) July 28, 2023

—A local softball team recently won a national championship while its coach was battling cancer.

—Tom Fornelli of CBS writes about Colorado, the Big 12, perception, and the looming spectre of death.

—Churchill Downs has announced horse racing will return to the track in September.

—Brave new world.

16 of the top 24 returning scorers in college basketball (and 34 of the top 60) transferred schools this spring. https://t.co/WQadhz9mWV — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) July 20, 2023

—College Football Now has a mega ACC Kickoff podcast.

—The CJ’s Jason Frakes lays out the top 10 candidates to be Kentucky’s Mr. Football for 2023.

—With 101 days to go until the start of college basketball season, Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney has 101 things that have defined the sport’s offseason thus far.

—This is great to see.

Going home. @LMPD Officer Nick Wilt leaves Frazier Rehab, 109 days after being wounded in the Old National Bank mass shooting. pic.twitter.com/zZV6PdvvTt — Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) July 28, 2023

—Jeff Brohm is embracing the challenges the come hand-in-hand with coming home.

—Friday will be the hottest day of the year in Louisville so far and the city will be under a heat advisory for most of it. Here are places where you can cool off.

—It’s been quite the World Cup for Racing Louisville players thus far.

For those counting at home, that’s four different Racing Louisville players who have scored at the World Cup, and collectively they account for six(!) goals, more than any other club on the planet. https://t.co/mQCXrPVSKE — Jeff Greer (@jeffgreer) July 28, 2023

—Inside the Hall (Indiana) has an early preview of U of L men’s basketball.

—Four-star tight end Dylan Mesman discusses (video) why he picked Louisville over a Michigan State program where he has family ties. His answer wasn’t “1993 Liberty Bowl,” but just imagine that it was.

—The LEO has five things to do in Louisville this weekend.

—Larry’s not wrong.

The Yum Center is amazing but it’s something special about Freedom Hall!! — Coach Larry O'Bannon Jr. (@LarryOBannon) July 28, 2023

—The Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion was razed on Wednesday within minutes in Cherokee Park as Louisvillians reminisced about its place in their lives.

—Mike Farrell does not have Jack Plummer ranked in his top 50 quarterbacks for the upcoming college football season.

—Might be the worst bobblehead I’ve ever seen.

—C.L. Brown takes a closer look at Louisville’s “favorable” schedule in year one under Jeff Brohm.

—And finally, a reminder that the annual Homies/Jack Harlow celebrity kickball tournament is going down tomorrow afternoon at Jim Patterson Stadium. Who will get mad at me for making perfect calls behind home plate this year? Get a ticket and find out.