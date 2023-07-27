TWEETCAP: The Ville advances to TBT Sweet 16

Let’s goooooooo
"This is the best crowd we have broadcasted in front of, there's no doubt about it"@SethOnHoops spitting FACTS, best fans in the country!
OUR STARTERS:
- Chris Dowe
- Russ Smith
- Kyle Kuric
- Chane Behanan
- Chinanu Onuaku
pic.twitter.com/7SaVITVDQu
Running list of people I’ve seen here tonight: Rajon Rondo, Jordan Nwora, David Johnson, Pedro Bradshaw, Mark Ivey, Greg Brohm, Danny Manning, Milt Wagner and a whole lot more.— Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) July 28, 2023
Second night of the TBT at Freedom Hall…. as the Ville gets set to get things going. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/uPxNNJAtJf— Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) July 28, 2023
IF THE OVATION FOR RUSS DOESN'T GET YOU HYPED I DON'T KNOW WHAT WILL!— The Ville (@TBT_Louisville) July 28, 2023
Tip-off NOW on @ESPNPlus
Tip-off NOW on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/74TcQ7GydM
Let's go Ville! pic.twitter.com/3wXl8BPNQs— Gymmer Fredette (@_buck05) July 27, 2023
big east as frick at the tbt tourney pic.twitter.com/1SvBViKMz5— alexa (@alexxxaedwards) July 28, 2023
Rondo is here to watch The Ville pic.twitter.com/6ZJIZqFTpE— Annie Moore (@AnyMoreSports) July 27, 2023
Chris Jones is CLEARLY hype about playing against this Louisville team. The former Cards guard on a personal 6-0 run to put the underdawgs up 15-9— 35KYSports (@35KYSportsMedia) July 28, 2023
Not the Chris Jones revenge game man ♂️— Cam Snider (@CamSnider__) July 28, 2023
If they give technicals in TBT, Chris Jones wants one.— Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) July 28, 2023
THE RUSS SMITH EXPERIENCE!— The Ville (@TBT_Louisville) July 28, 2023
He fires a shot looking for a foul and somehow gets it to fall, UNREAL!
We're down in the 1Q on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/ws6mvfbPX8
Player/coach Luke Hancock making his TBT debut off the bench after not seeing the court in Tuesday’s victory. pic.twitter.com/JQ7gDx5KGH— Brooks Holton (@brooksHolton) July 28, 2023
The Ville trails after the first quarter 22-18…. Russ Smith about the only one going offensively so far.— Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) July 28, 2023
CHANE BEHANAN BEAST MODE! pic.twitter.com/ojhouFjVpm— The Ville (@TBT_Louisville) July 28, 2023
Can we hire Chane as a rebounding coach?— Cards78 (@Cards_78) July 28, 2023
That was a copy of Monday night Chane in Atlanta.— Card-⚾️-Matic (@Card0Matic) July 28, 2023
This is NOT an optical illusion. He’s that small. @UofLSheriff50 pic.twitter.com/popvHY194E— Williamncaudill (@wncaudill) July 28, 2023
CardNation reppin' yet again. pic.twitter.com/7rQtHl5GWZ— Louisville Sports Live (@LvilleSprtsLive) July 28, 2023
Underdawgs continue to be extremely stingy on defense, and have also converted at the FT recently. They lead 33-28— Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) July 28, 2023
3:53 left in the half…. The Ville trails 35-30.— Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) July 28, 2023
Chris Jones to a group of former Cards in the crowd, “I know all that press stuff.” He didn’t say stuff.
Crowd gets up and cheers for this year’s Louisville men’s basketball team. And they get a Cards chant going.— Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) July 28, 2023
You can tell these guys are in their 30s and played 2 days ago.— Andrew Atwell (@twell_andrew) July 28, 2023
Kuric for three! It's back to a three-point deficit— Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) July 28, 2023
You know who's fun to watch play basketball? Russ Smith. Always was, still is— Eamonn Brennan (@eamonnbrennan) July 28, 2023
Russ gets us going with the 3 to start the second half!— The Ville (@TBT_Louisville) July 28, 2023
Incredible game. Incredible atmosphere.
Tune in on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/puLE3D8TwM
Behanan with 12 pts 10 rebs…. He’s been really good.— Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) July 28, 2023
The Ville leads 48-45.
These teams are a combined 1-11 to start the half— Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) July 28, 2023
This game is starting to look like a pickup game at the Y— Timmy Smith (@timmysmith26) July 28, 2023
@CardChronicle did @KKcards tighten these rims?— Trae Nunn (@NunnStoppable) July 28, 2023
It is SO DUSTY in here pic.twitter.com/dXstDeFNMI— Annie Moore (@AnyMoreSports) July 28, 2023
Chris Jones just flopped too hard and smacked his own face on the floor.— Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) July 28, 2023
Fan behind me yelling about Jones: "He's always been a flopper!"— Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) July 28, 2023
Habitual flopper pic.twitter.com/9RhWb6bya8— Eric Turner (@ericturner45) July 28, 2023
First TO of the 3rd…. The Ville leads 50-49.— Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) July 28, 2023
May not have been an assist, but what an INSANE dish by Siva!— The Ville (@TBT_Louisville) July 28, 2023
Left-handed pass to the roller with English, man did I miss watching Siva BALL!
Close game late in the 3rd, tune in on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/atgechmQG3
If Chane Behanan plays in 2013-14 Louisville repeats— Caleb poynter (@CougarC15) July 28, 2023
Jones still holds ill will towards Louisville. Bro. Let. It. Go.— RealNinjasDontDie (@henney1976) July 28, 2023
Freedom Hall getting loud is the best— Scott King (@cardscott5) July 28, 2023
END 3Q: The Ville 59, Jackson TN Underdawgs 53.— Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) July 28, 2023
Smith with 14, Behanan with 12 and 10.
Russdiculous. Freedom Hall Legend.❤️ pic.twitter.com/IUjrAsvH7G— TBT (@thetournament) July 28, 2023
That was a dime of a full-court pass from Onuaku.— Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) July 28, 2023
Chinanu's outlets are basketball porn— Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) July 28, 2023
IS THAT LAMAR JACKSON?!— The Ville (@TBT_Louisville) July 28, 2023
UNBELIEVABLE outlet pass by Chinanu Onuaku!!
We're up double digits in the 4th on @ESPNPlus, ELAM ENDING TIME on the way... pic.twitter.com/Cee2ghFx3f
Prewitt draws the charge. He has been the difference maker in this half, no doubt.— Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) July 28, 2023
Siva telling Prewitt to chill and not bitch at the ref made the old man Scott happy— Scott King (@cardscott5) July 28, 2023
We’re doing CARDS chants, screaming Defense, watching Chane brick free throws, we’ve learned a TBT REF’S NAME. UL basketball is back!— MP (@mxp502) July 28, 2023
Couple quick buckets and The Ville’s lead is down to 7 with 5:20 to play. @WHAS11— Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) July 28, 2023
NICK MAYO ONE-HANDED ALLEY OOP SLAM!!!— The Ville (@TBT_Louisville) July 28, 2023
THIS TEAM IS A HIGHLIGHT MACHINE!!
THIS TEAM IS A HIGHLIGHT MACHINE!! pic.twitter.com/rYMsyJv4eC
Things I’ve known since the WKU days: Nick Mayo is an absolute dude@TBT_Louisville— Zach Greenwell (@zach_greenwell) July 28, 2023
“I’m gonna do the same thing but better”— TBT (@thetournament) July 28, 2023
NICK MAYO DID NOT LIE‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/DCBzoCXAJI
Play of the game for @TBT_Louisville: Kyle Kuric throws it up to Nick Mayo for the alley oop. pic.twitter.com/kVGWmBKyQq— Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) July 28, 2023
Elam Ending...— Michael McCammon (@mcmichael20) July 28, 2023
First team to 79 pts wins.
The Ville leads 71-62.
July 28, 2023
SIVA FROM WAY DOWNTOWN!— The Ville (@TBT_Louisville) July 28, 2023
3 POINTS AWAY!
3 POINTS AWAY! pic.twitter.com/y9IDiend3i
NANU WITH THE DRIVING JAM. 78 points for The Ville— Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) July 28, 2023
NANU OH MY LORDDD— Jacob Lane (@JacobLane08) July 28, 2023
NANU let’s go!!!! @TBT_Louisville— Steven Rummage (@StevenRummage) July 28, 2023
Attendance - 4,785 at round two of TBT at Freedom Hall— Kent Taylor (@KentTaylorTV) July 28, 2023
ONUAKU WITH THE HUGE SLAM!— The Ville (@TBT_Louisville) July 28, 2023
1 POINT AWAY!
1 POINT AWAY! pic.twitter.com/NecJiEoY3e
Nanu gets fouled, but misses both FTs. Tried to go granny style.— Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) July 28, 2023
absolutely screeching at Nanu missing three consecutive underhand free throws for the win— anitazavrrr (@anitazavrrr) July 28, 2023
So this could’ve and should’ve been a very graceful return for Chris Jones, but he pissed straight that down his leg about 45 minutes ago.— ⚜️Alan Thomas⚜️ (@CardN_AL) July 28, 2023
Dude is an asshole
Smith misses the FT, and The Ville calls a TO. They've missed three FTs that would have clinched the game.— Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) July 28, 2023
Oh my god score one point please— Scott King (@cardscott5) July 28, 2023
now THIS feels more modern day normal— Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) July 28, 2023
WHY IS MY HEART POUNDING?!— #BringLouisvilleToTheSEC (@SouthernCard) July 28, 2023
Jones is getting booed HEAVILY at the free throw line.— Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) July 28, 2023
FINAL: The Ville 79, Jackson TN Underdawgs 74.— Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) July 28, 2023
Russ Smith gets fouled, and hits the game-winning free throw.
They'll face Gutter Cats on Saturday at 12pm in the Louisville Regional final. No. 1 vs. No. 2 seed.
RUSS HITS THE ELAM ENDER AGAIN!!!— The Ville (@TBT_Louisville) July 28, 2023
WE DIDN'T MAKE IT EASY ON OURSELVES AT THE END BUT THE $1 MILLION DREAM IS ALIVE!!! pic.twitter.com/IjbsRVCvtd
FINALLY, LOUISVILLE BASKETBALL IS BACK IN THE (tbt) SWEET 16— Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) July 28, 2023
The Ville advances!!
