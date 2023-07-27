How to watch The Ville vs. Jackson (Tn) Underdawgs TBT game

The Ville — a team comprised primarily of former University of Louisville men’s basketball players — will play its second game in the TBT (The Basketball Tournament) Thursday night inside Freedom Hall.

If you can’t make it out to the historic former home of the Cards, you can still watch Peyton Siva, Russ Smith and the boys attempt to advance to the tournament’s Sweet 16.

The second round game will be carried live on ESPN+/WatchESPN, with Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and Seth Greenberg (analyst) on the call. If you don’t have access to that streaming service, you can also listen to the game live on 93.9 The Ville or 970 The Answer.

The Ville advanced to the second round of the TBT with a 91-67 win over War Ready Tuesday night. Former Louisville point guard Chris Jones is one of the players on the Jackson TN. Underdawgs squad The Ville will face in round two.