Filed under: TBT

Open Thread: The Ville vs. Jackson TN Underdawgs

Go ... Ville.

By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Jul 27, 2023, 7:50pm EDT

Let's keep the fun going.

Time: 8 p.m.

Site: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.

TV: ESPN+/Watch ESPN

Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and Seth Greenberg (analyst).

Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM/970 FM

Go Cards.
