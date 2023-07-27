 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TBT Open Thread: The Ville vs. Jackson TN Underdawgs

Go ... Ville.

By Mike Rutherford
Let’s keep the fun going.

Time: 8 p.m.

Site: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.

TV: ESPN+/Watch ESPN

Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and Seth Greenberg (analyst).

Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM/970 FM

Go Cards.

