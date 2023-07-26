LCPT Semifinals: Conference realignment vs. Hailey Van Lith

CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT

HOW IT GOT HERE:

—Defeated The LCPT (72%-28%) in the quarterfinals.

RAP SHEET:

—Is back in full swing with Oklahoma and Texas set to join the SEC next season and UCLA and USC set to join the Big Ten.

—Will apparently never, ever end.

—Has once again left Louisville and the ACC at large on unstable ground.

vs.

HAILEY VAN LITH

HOW SHE GOT HERE:

—Defeated Kim Mulkey (60%-40%) in the quarterfinals.

RAP SHEET:

—Was mysteriously absent for weeks following Louisville’s Elite Eight loss to Iowa.

—Eventually confirmed the rumors that she was entering the transfer portal, and ultimately committed to join reigning national champion LSU.

—Justified her move in an interview, saying she had sacrificed enough at Louisville and that it was “time to move on to something better.”

24 hours.