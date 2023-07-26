LCPT Semifinals: The 2022-23 U of L Men’s Basketball Season vs. Coral

THE 2022-23 U OF L MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON
HOW IT GOT HERE:
—Defeated Sonya Morris (85%-15%) in the quarterfinals.
RAP SHEET:
—Became just the second U of L team in the 109-year history of the program to lose 20 games, going 4-28 and shattering the previous record for most losses in a season by a full eight games.
—Broke virtually every record for futility in the modern history of the program.
—Took the fan base’s in-fighting to a different universe.
vs.
CORAL
HOW IT GOT HERE:
—Defeated Scott Satterfield (51%-49%) in the quarterfinals.
RAP SHEET:
—Not so new commenting platform that Card Chronicle commenters are still unhappy with.
—That’s pretty much it.
One moves on to the finals in 24 hours.
Who was less cool in 2022-23?
The 2022-23 UofL men’s bball season
Coral
