LCPT Semifinals: The 2022-23 U of L Men’s Basketball Season vs. Coral

THE 2022-23 U OF L MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON

HOW IT GOT HERE:

—Defeated Sonya Morris (85%-15%) in the quarterfinals.

RAP SHEET:

—Became just the second U of L team in the 109-year history of the program to lose 20 games, going 4-28 and shattering the previous record for most losses in a season by a full eight games.

—Broke virtually every record for futility in the modern history of the program.

—Took the fan base’s in-fighting to a different universe.

vs.

CORAL

HOW IT GOT HERE:

—Defeated Scott Satterfield (51%-49%) in the quarterfinals.

RAP SHEET:

—Not so new commenting platform that Card Chronicle commenters are still unhappy with.

—That’s pretty much it.

One moves on to the finals in 24 hours.