TWEETCAP: The Ville hammers War Ready in TBT opener

All the nostalgia tonight. Why not?
Twenty minutes until tipoff, and the lines to get in Freedom Hall are long ones. pic.twitter.com/JETXhBXw70— Brooks Holton (@brooksHolton) July 25, 2023
There’s 1,000,0000,000,000,00000 people waiting to get into Freedom Hall for the debut of The Ville— TBT (@thetournament) July 25, 2023
Trez and Coach Brohm in the hall. @UofLSheriff50 pic.twitter.com/evA3z9xPTI— Williamncaudill (@wncaudill) July 25, 2023
Nearing tip at Freedom Hall@TBT_Louisville vs War Ready (Auburn) pic.twitter.com/dvmpWAq5Ac— Michael McCammon (@mcmichael20) July 25, 2023
Looks like the game is delayed 5 minutes to allow people to file in— State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) July 25, 2023
Kenny Payne and Jeff Brohm in the building @JeffBrohm @coachkennypayne pic.twitter.com/jvlLP7kgKr— Kent Taylor (@KentTaylorTV) July 25, 2023
All in a day’s work for Coach @JeffBrohm!— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) July 25, 2023
JUST LISTEN TO THE OVATION FOR PEYTON SIVA AND RUSS SMITH!— The Ville (@TBT_Louisville) July 25, 2023
Safe to say our fellow fans are PUMPED to see this legendary duo back in @LouisvilleMBB colors
Chane Behanan too BIG inside!— The Ville (@TBT_Louisville) July 25, 2023
Looks as strong as ever!
Surprisingly, The Ville is 0-6 from long range to start this game. They trail War Ready 11-10 at the first media TO.— Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) July 25, 2023
It's SHOWTIME IN LOUISVILLE @PeypeySiva3 just DIMED Nick Mayo for a HUGE DUNK @TBT_Louisville leads by 7 on ESPN+! pic.twitter.com/e2zJXiQHxm— TBT (@thetournament) July 25, 2023
The ville is killing it in the tbt .. great start fellas!!!— Edgar Sosa (@Edgarsosa10) July 25, 2023
We’re so back pic.twitter.com/WYMx6NIBjN— . (@fakechandler_) July 25, 2023
FREEDOM HALL IS ROCKING— TBT (@thetournament) July 25, 2023
BACK-TO-BACK DUNKS FOR @TBT_Louisville pic.twitter.com/NAZD5GwRsV
Standing outside trying to get in… there’s been a huge line for an hour— daviddddddd (@DavidKummer7) July 25, 2023
"To see these guys all back together, it's a great sight to see"— The Ville (@TBT_Louisville) July 25, 2023
Montrezl Harrell speaks on what it's like to see all his former teammates back playing! pic.twitter.com/YuO9ISKRL0
Hey, @LouisvilleMBB… I think @coachlieberman is looking for a job ♂️— State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) July 25, 2023
The ville hooping— Dcoop35 (@devoncooper35) July 25, 2023
My god we were starving for this shit.— ⚜️Alan Thomas⚜️ (@CardN_AL) July 25, 2023
3:00 left in first half…. The Ville leads 37-31…. Former Bellarmine star Chris Dowe has been The Ville’s best player so far.— Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) July 25, 2023
Freedom Hall is ROCKING!!!#GoCards x @TBT_Louisville pic.twitter.com/3T7Ih6jVqv— Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) July 25, 2023
Chane Behanan hammers home 2 of his 6 first-half points.— Michael McCammon (@mcmichael20) July 25, 2023
The Ville leads War Ready at the half, 45-38 pic.twitter.com/dw7hU2UVY9
The Ville leads 45-38 at the half…. Dowe with 10…. Russ and Onuaku with 7 each. @WHAS11— Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) July 25, 2023
Had to pull up to support the guys! @PeypeySiva3 @Specter_Smit pic.twitter.com/LTuJMydZWU— ✞ (@MichaelToReal0) July 25, 2023
Great crowd out here at Freedom Hall supporting The Ville in #TBT pic.twitter.com/raLGA5ZPQE— Coach Larry O'Bannon Jr. (@LarryOBannon) July 25, 2023
NOW THAT WAS FUN!— The Ville (@TBT_Louisville) July 25, 2023
Russ and Siva combined by 13 pts and 4 ast and we lead by 7 at the half

Let's keep it ROLLING!
Let's keep it ROLLING!
I feel bad for these Auburn guys because they had no idea how bad Louisville fans needed a game like this in Freedom Hall. It is LOUD in here.— Cara the Explorer (@CaratheExplorer) July 25, 2023
Russ Smith with the SNEAKY steal— The Ville (@TBT_Louisville) July 26, 2023
Can't throw passes like that with Russ on the floor
I just peed in my old bathroom at Freedom Hall. Just about brought a tear to my eye.— Dave Scull (@BiggestBiscuit) July 26, 2023
ON. HIS. HEAD.— TBT (@thetournament) July 26, 2023
Y’all liking the show, @TBT_Louisville fans? pic.twitter.com/etlNkGxTDD
A healthy heaping of MAYO— State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) July 26, 2023
That dude got to go buy all the jars of Mayo now to undo that curse— Sampson (@LouCards82) July 26, 2023
Absolutely yamm’d on
Trezz is a whole mood#GoCards pic.twitter.com/uEafzBhiKg— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) July 26, 2023
I’m not exaggerating, this is the most fun I’ve had at a basketball game since UofL/Michigan St in 2018— Annie Moore (@AnyMoreSports) July 26, 2023
I MISSED GOOD LOUISVILLE BASKETBALL!!!!!!— Timmy Smith (@timmysmith26) July 26, 2023
That’s one of the better posters I can remember seeing in this stadium— Keith Wynne (@Keith_Wynne) July 26, 2023
Wish the Yum sounded like this— Gabe! (@GabeDuverge) July 26, 2023
They boom you.— Conor Shea (@CurlyShea) July 26, 2023
The Ville is up 59-46…. Mayo just destroyed somebody at the rim.— Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) July 26, 2023
This TBT team is the closest thing resembling Louisville basketball since Rick was fired.— #GoCards (@SouthernCard) July 26, 2023
Yeah. I said it.
Definitely the first time I've ever xeeted Louisville basketball is so f'n back in July.— Chris Gehring (@cdgehring) July 26, 2023
That Wayne 3 was a hell of a drug— Trevor Joelson (@MountTrevorest) July 26, 2023
POSTER. @UofLSheriff50 pic.twitter.com/lNjJyChVrF— Williamncaudill (@wncaudill) July 26, 2023
This is how you destroy somebody at the rim... via former @EKUHoops @1nmay0 .... and @monstatrezz is a fan. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/O5pKzPI1c8— Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) July 26, 2023
The Ville calls timeout with 7:25 left in the 4Q, leading 72-56.— Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) July 26, 2023
The Elam Ending will come at the first dead ball under four minutes.
The 4th largest crowd in TBT HISTORY— TBT (@thetournament) July 26, 2023
INCREDIBLE FOR THE VILLE’S FIRST EVER TBT GAME!!!!
Take a bow, @LouisvilleMBB fans pic.twitter.com/rWs1b5pOHq
Auburn has thrown a lot of trash talk to Montrezl Harrell during this game. At the timeout, Trez held his nose towards the Auburn bench.— Mark Blankenbaker (@UofLSheriff50) July 26, 2023
PEYTON YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS WITH THIS PASS...— The Ville (@TBT_Louisville) July 26, 2023
One handed over the head cross-court pass on a DIME!
We're up BIG, Elam Ending coming soon! pic.twitter.com/ceina86cIP
#LouisvilleBasketball— 35KYSports (@35KYSportsMedia) July 26, 2023
-Kaleb Glenn
-Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
-Hercy Miller
-Mike James
-Emmanuel Okorafor
-Danilo Jovanovich
-Koron Davis
Pulled up to check out the TBT Tournament at Freedom Hall pic.twitter.com/l4xsIWklto
Here comes the Elam Ending. Target score is 91.— Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) July 26, 2023
The Ville leads 83-63.
Just glad to know I can still care about basketball.— Keith Poynter (@Villesportslaw) July 25, 2023
The closed caption in the background almost seems photo shopped it’s so perfect pic.twitter.com/EO0uGKpcwR— State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) July 26, 2023
That was so much fun!— Nick Coffey (@TheCardConnect) July 26, 2023
Go Cards!! pic.twitter.com/qPc5EuxOTC— Garrick McGee (@Ville_McGee) July 26, 2023
Russ wants to go home— Trilliam Allison (@wna54) July 26, 2023
There was a 0.0% chance Russ was passing there. Perfect ending.— Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) July 26, 2023
RUSSSSSS— #GoCards (@SouthernCard) July 26, 2023
We all knew who was taking the last shot.— King Fiasco (@LJthaFiasc0) July 26, 2023
We ALL knew it was going in.
I mean we knew Russ was gonna do this right?— Scott Snider (@HoopzJunkie) July 26, 2023
Russdiculous Redux— Man About Town (M.A.T.) (@flubby) July 26, 2023
RUSSDICULOUS!!!!!— Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) July 26, 2023
The game winner from @Specter_Smit!#GoCards x @TBT_Louisville pic.twitter.com/XftArPahHa
That was the most fun I’ve had at a basketball game in so long— Logan Wade (@L_Wade22) July 26, 2023
That was fun as FUCK— . (@fakechandler_) July 26, 2023
I forgot what it felt like to watch a louisville basketball team and have fun.— Nick Sorrell (@NickSorrell1) July 26, 2023
This looks like the old school VILLE basketball crowds!!! https://t.co/bgPwz8kiRM— Keith Towbridge (@CoachTow_) July 26, 2023
Russ Smith: the choreography in our press felt good (turns to Peyton), I don’t know if you felt it.— Mark Blankenbaker (@UofLSheriff50) July 26, 2023
Siva: oh yeah, I felt it
The Ville wins its first game in the @thetournament 91-67 over War Ready. The crowd of 5,463 fans was the fourth-largest in TBT history.— Jody Demling (@jdemling) July 26, 2023
Next game is Thursday at 8 p.m. Get your tickets NOW!
Russ scoring last 8 and then jumping on table and hugging his dad pic.twitter.com/e7Uoa3LDOV— Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) July 26, 2023
That game brought the “wow, that was fun” feel with the “wow what has happened” aftertaste.— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) July 26, 2023
The perfect picture after the ending of that game as The Ville advances. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/WgSBJsX8iQ— Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) July 26, 2023
Loading comments...