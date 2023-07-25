Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—It’s game day for “The Ville” in the TBT. The group of former Cards will be taking on War Ready (a group of mostly Auburn alums) at 7 p.m. inside Freedom Hall. You can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen live on 93.9 The Ville. Tickets are still available here.

—State of Louisville has everything you need to know about the TBT from a The Ville perspective.

—Jeff Brohm is not holding back at his first ACC media day.

“I want to try to bring a championship to Louisville.”



Jeff Brohm is motivated to bring a title to his alma mater.

—If you'd like to see me once again umpire the hell out of Jack Harlow and other celebrities in kickball, it's going down this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jim Patterson.

—A transcript of commissioner Jim Phillips’ opening remarks at ACC media day can be found here.

—The CJ looks at four freshmen who could emerge as playmakers in Jeff Brohm’s first season at U of L.

—The ACCDN takes a closer look at Louisville’s history with its three new permanent ACC rivals.

—The From the Pink Seats podcast goes in-depth on Jeff Brohm’s coaching style with a Purdue writer who covered him closely.

—An emergency demolition on Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion at Cherokee Park will begin this week. Louisville Metro Gov. issued an order for emergency demo of the structure last week after finding extensive deterioration, making it unstable and in imminent danger of failure or collapse.

—U of L baseball signee Parker Detmers discusses his decision to put off the pros and play for Dan McDonnell.

—The Athletic dives into why so many hoopers seem to be reclassifying and starting college a year early these days.

Mechanically, reclassification works the same way it always has. Players must complete 16 core courses, 10 of them by the start of their seventh high-school semester, to be NCAA-eligible. That hasn’t changed. It’s also why, traditionally, reclassifying players tend to come from one of two places: Canada, or a prep school. The Canadian academic calendar functions differently than the American one, allowing elite Canadian prospects — like Wiggins, or more recently, Jamal Murray, R.J. Barrett and Shaedon Sharpe — to complete their core courses earlier in high school. Similarly, many prep schools can structure their curriculums in a way so that those mandatory core courses come earlier in a player’s high school career. “Academically, those schools not only know what’s required to graduate early, but might help people (tailor their classes to achieve that),” Baylor coach Scott Drew says. “Sometimes, families might choose schools because they want to graduate early, so it all goes hand-in-hand. More options on the buffet.” That academic foresight has been a more recent change, multiple coaches agree, as the idea of reclassifying trickles down to younger and younger kids. Louisville coach Kenny Payne says Flowers, a 6-foot-8 wing ranked No. 23 in the 247Sports Composite, planned his core course cadence multiple years in advance just to have the option of reclassifying. “They did a great job of the academic piece, of preparing themselves to have the choice to do it either way, which is good,” Payne says, “but also of knowing that the school you choose has the structure to help you once you get to college.”

—Skyy Clark summer highlights continue to impress.

—Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will be suspended for the first four games of the 2023 season because of NCAA violations. Sherron Moore, a former Louisville assistant, will be suspended one game.

—It’s almost like they saw thus coming.

Spectacular work by the athletic director. This is how you draw it up folks

—The bracket for this year’s Maui Invitational is out.

—Eric Crawford laid out three major storylines ahead of ACC media days.

—The TBT squad received a small pep talk from Rick Pitino on Monday. Also, there’s word that both Jeff Brohm and Kenny Payne may be in the building Tuesday night.

—It’s indescribably beautiful.

—Former Bellarmine star Chris Dowe is the lone Louisville native on the “The Ville” squad, but that’s not the most interesting thing about him.

—In addition to a fourth lawsuit soon to be filed against Northwestern by an unnamed women’s volleyball player, a fifth lawsuit has now been filed against the school. This one is from the legal team helmed by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and was announced last week.

—Teddy Bridgewater going to the Lions is all I’ve ever needed. Please let it happen.

—This is one list that U of L football has no business topping.

According to @OddspediaUS UofL is tied for the most expensive stadium parking in the country. There's other options like the fairgrounds and Boy Scout's lots, sure. But this seems like an easy fix that's currently hurting the tailgating/game day experience

—Racing Louisville’s own Ary Borges netted a hat trick for Brazil at the Women’s World Cup on Monday.

—The 2023-24 U of L men’s golf schedule is here.

—U of L is No. 5 in Matt McGavic’s preseason ACC power rankings.

5. Louisville Cardinals Last Season’s Record: 8-5 (4-4 ACC) Out with Scott Satterfield, in with Jeff Brohm. The Louisville native has hit the ground running since returning to his alma mater, bringing in the No. 1 portal class in college football. Malik Cunningham is gone, but transfers Jack Plummer and Jamari Thrash could be one of the more prolific QB/WR duos come fall, and Brohm vastly improved the offensive line and wide receiver room through the portal. The Cardinals do lose several key pieces to one of the most disruptive defenses in college football, but returners like defensive end Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee should help produce a good defense when infused with the help from the portal.

—Very scary news out of USC, where Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest during a team workout. Thankfully, he’s currently in stable condition.

—A total of 19 former U of L players are on NFL training camp rosters.

—This guy was clearly just waiting for this moment.

Charlotte's coach making friends fast

—Louisville has made the cut for edge rusher Zion Grady, who is a top-ten prospect in the Class of 2025.

—Baylee Mires has been named an assistant coach for the Louisville track and field and cross country programs.

—Zakiyah Johnson might wind up being best local girls hooper of all-time. Keep her home, Jeff.

—If you average out all of David Hale’s position group rankings, then Louisville sits at No. 9 in his ACC power rankings.

—The 2025 class won’t be the only one represented this weekend on visits to Louisville for the Cardinal BBQ event. Around a dozen 2026 prospects will also be on campus.

—Chane Behanan is ready to re-write the final chapter of his U of L journey.

—Can’t wait to watch this guy ball out this fall.

Jamari Thrash is an ELECTRIC dude for Louisville this fall @RAanalytics clocked him topping out at 20.5 mph last season

—The latest Cardinal Authority podcast is live from ACC media days.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show should be back this afternoon from 3-6 on The Big X.