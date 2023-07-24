Louisville and Miami to compete for new ‘Schnellenberger Trophy ’

The Louisville football program now has a new traveling rivalry trophy to compete for.

Beginning this year, the Cardinals and Miami will compete for the “Schnellenberger Trophy.” The trophy is named, of course, after former U of L and Hurricane head coach Howard Schnellenberger, who led The U to its first national championship before taking Louisville to new heights in the early ‘90s.

The trophy features a pair of western dress boots actually worn by Schnellenberger, which have now been bronzed.

“Coach Schnellenberger was known for wearing dress cowboy boots to complement his coat and tie on the sidelines during his coaching tenure at both schools,” Louisville Sports Commission president and CEO Greg Fante said in a statement. “We are grateful to Coach’s wife, Beverlee, who graciously donated a pair of those boots entrusting us with this valuable memento.”

Starting this season, Louisville and Miami will begin playing each other every year as part of the ACC’s new scheduling model. The first battle for the Schnellenberger Trophy will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Now if we can just get a giant pipe at Cardinal Stadium blowing smoke for the team to run out onto the field through ...