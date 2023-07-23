Filed under: Countdown To Kickoff The Cardinal Countdown...40 Days Until Kickoff By CardinalStrong@CardinaIStrong Jul 23, 2023, 8:05am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: The Cardinal Countdown...40 Days Until Kickoff Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images More From Card Chronicle Hoopaholic’s Gazette: Luuuuuuuuuuke!!! +++ The Cardinal Countdown...41 Days Until Kickoff Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes The Cardinal Countdown...42 Days Until Kickoff Freedom Hall Remembered 2022-23 LCPT Quarterfinals: Conference Realignment vs. The LCPT Loading comments...
Loading comments...