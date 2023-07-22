Hoopaholic’s Gazette: Luuuuuuuuuuke!!! +++

In a late move, 2013 Final Four MOP Luke Hancock is now serving double duty with The Ville in The Basketball Tournament.
He’s now a player as well as a coach for the squad.
One must assume it was Earl Clark’s unavailability that was the catalyst for this move.
The presence of another member U of L’s national championship squad is sweet.
Whether he’s in hoops shape or not?
The Ville’s opening tilt is 7:00 PM Tuesday night in Freedom Hall. Tickets are available.
* * * * *
Gratuitous non-sports plug ahead.
In a recent post, I mentioned I missed Manny Okorafor’s breakout game against that school up the road, because I was in Indy for a Tedeschi Trucks concert.
How good was that show?
Thanks for asking.
Click here for a link to my review.
— c d kaplan
