 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

Eric Stein lobbied to have his new twins named Jeffrey Brian and Oscar Gregory, but his wife went with Theo and Ben instead. They’re still fired up for September.

By Mike Rutherford
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

—The crop of 2025 recruits coming to the Cardinal BBQ next week is truly elite.

—The 2023 U of L Football Kickoff Luncheon will be held Monday, August 14 at the Galt House Hotel Grand Ballroom. Tickets are $50 each or a table of 10 for $500 and may be purchased through the “My Cardinals Account” link at the top of www.GoCards.com, or specifically at this link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/uofl/23kickoff.

—Class of 2025 point guard Jalen Reece from Orlando has received a scholarship offer from Kenny Payne. The 5’10 4-star is the No. 89 player in the class according to 247 Sports.

—Reece calls the offer “a real blessing.”

—A new ticket plan for the 2023 U of L football season is now available.

—The Colonial Athletic Association is changing its name to the Coastal Athletic Association.

—From now until Aug. 20 you can register to win a trip to the Maui Invitational at mauiinvitational.com/sweeps.

—Four-star linebacker Mantrez Walker (2025) from Georgia has received a U of L offer.

—ACC commissioner Jim Phillips has been named in a lawsuit connected to the Northwestern hazing scandal.

—In the wake of the news, Phillips has released a statement:

—Former Moore High School star and eventual NFL player Mekale McKay is back to serve as the Mustangs’ head football coach.

—Former Louisville running back Brandon Radcliff is the latest guest on the From the Pink Seats podcast.

—This is some terrific reporting on a horrific local story.

—Dave Ragone’s daughter, Bella, is a lefty baller who now has a scholarship offer from Jeff Walz.

Adelaide Jernigan, another 2025 standout, has also received a U of L offer.

—After Georgia demanded a retraction of a recent investigative story about the football program’s handling of sexual abuse allegations, the AJC has issued corrections and fired the reporter, Alan Judd.

—BC Interruption previews Louisville for Eagle fans.

—From the Rumble Seat (Georgia Tech) also previews the Cards.

—Gorgui. Dieng. Statue. Solid gold.

—Kyle Kuric and WDRB’s Jude Redfield went at it in pop-a-shot.

—KET looks at 10 buildings that changed Louisville (video).

—Quinn Slazinski won’t play for Iona and is now headed to West Virginia.

—Lionel Messi will make his MLS debut off the bench tonight.

—Friday Irrelevance, triple helping:

—Is conference realignment good for college football? Big 12 coaches are split (Athletic link).

—Big things are expected from Stanford transfer and former Trinity star Stephen Herron this fall.

—The LEO has five things to do in Louisville this weekend.

—The Bats keep losing their best players to the Reds but keep finding more guys to mash 450 foot plus bombs.

—The SEC preseason poll is out, and Kentucky has been picked to finish fourth in the SEC East. The Cats received one first-place vote.

—Over 10,000 tickets have already been sold for Lou City’s “Fill the Fam” event for next Saturday.

—Louisville officially has a new police chief.

—All of this seems good.

—U of L softball has landed Georgia State transfer Bailee Richardson.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show will wrap up the week and give away two tickets to tomorrow’s Lou City match from 3-6 this afternoon. You can stream it here or by calling (518) 931-1125.

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...