Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The crop of 2025 recruits coming to the Cardinal BBQ next week is truly elite.

—The 2023 U of L Football Kickoff Luncheon will be held Monday, August 14 at the Galt House Hotel Grand Ballroom. Tickets are $50 each or a table of 10 for $500 and may be purchased through the “My Cardinals Account” link at the top of www.GoCards.com, or specifically at this link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/uofl/23kickoff.

—Class of 2025 point guard Jalen Reece from Orlando has received a scholarship offer from Kenny Payne. The 5’10 4-star is the No. 89 player in the class according to 247 Sports.

—Reece calls the offer “a real blessing.”

—A new ticket plan for the 2023 U of L football season is now available.

—The Colonial Athletic Association is changing its name to the Coastal Athletic Association.

—Four-star linebacker Mantrez Walker (2025) from Georgia has received a U of L offer.

—ACC commissioner Jim Phillips has been named in a lawsuit connected to the Northwestern hazing scandal.

—In the wake of the news, Phillips has released a statement:

Statement from ACC commissioner and former Northwestern AD Jim Phillips, who has been named as a defendant in at least one lawsuit brought by ex-Northwestern football player(s): pic.twitter.com/6lDQIrlU4e — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) July 20, 2023

—Former Moore High School star and eventual NFL player Mekale McKay is back to serve as the Mustangs’ head football coach.

—Former Louisville running back Brandon Radcliff is the latest guest on the From the Pink Seats podcast.

—This is some terrific reporting on a horrific local story.

—Dave Ragone’s daughter, Bella, is a lefty baller who now has a scholarship offer from Jeff Walz.

Blessed to be receiving an offer from UofL. Thank you to my family, trainers, and teammates for supporting me. #gocards❤️@LouisvilleWBB @MillCreekGBB @paulbel72581242 pic.twitter.com/IlJCvXI85b — Bella Ragone (@Bella_Ragone07) July 18, 2023

—Adelaide Jernigan, another 2025 standout, has also received a U of L offer.

—After Georgia demanded a retraction of a recent investigative story about the football program’s handling of sexual abuse allegations, the AJC has issued corrections and fired the reporter, Alan Judd.

—BC Interruption previews Louisville for Eagle fans.

—From the Rumble Seat (Georgia Tech) also previews the Cards.

—Gorgui. Dieng. Statue. Solid gold.

With fate of Castleman statue sealed, Cherokee Triangle residents brainstorm what's next for empty roundabout: https://t.co/YlH4C21OuP | @ReynaKatko pic.twitter.com/LoCTk9iUWy — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) July 21, 2023

—Kyle Kuric and WDRB’s Jude Redfield went at it in pop-a-shot.

—KET looks at 10 buildings that changed Louisville (video).

—Quinn Slazinski won’t play for Iona and is now headed to West Virginia.

—Lionel Messi will make his MLS debut off the bench tonight.

—Is conference realignment good for college football? Big 12 coaches are split (Athletic link).

—Big things are expected from Stanford transfer and former Trinity star Stephen Herron this fall.

—The LEO has five things to do in Louisville this weekend.

—The Bats keep losing their best players to the Reds but keep finding more guys to mash 450 foot plus bombs.

CRUSHED



Noelvi Marte’s first career Triple-A home run leaves the bat at 113.8 mph and goes a whopping 464 feet‼️@MarteNoelvi | #MadeInLou pic.twitter.com/PcV9xvbHKg — Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) July 21, 2023

—The SEC preseason poll is out, and Kentucky has been picked to finish fourth in the SEC East. The Cats received one first-place vote.

—Over 10,000 tickets have already been sold for Lou City’s “Fill the Fam” event for next Saturday.

—Louisville officially has a new police chief.

—All of this seems good.

James Jones: “I talked to [Todd] Monken and he said, ‘We’re taking Lamar Action Jackson back to Louisville. It’s four wide...He’s gonna throw this thang.”



“Another thing I’m hearing out of that camp is Zay Flowers is the best WR out there, including OBJ, and it ain’t close.” pic.twitter.com/bi9rrq0dVb — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) July 21, 2023

—U of L softball has landed Georgia State transfer Bailee Richardson.

