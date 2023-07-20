 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022-23 LCPT Quarterfinals: Conference Realignment vs. The LCPT

Let’s get meta.

By Mike Rutherford
/ new

CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT

RAP SHEET:

—Is back in full swing with Oklahoma and Texas set to join the SEC next season and UCLA and USC set to join the Big Ten.

—Will apparently never, ever end.

—Has once again left Louisville and the ACC at large on unstable ground.

vs.

THE LCPT

RAP SHEET:

—Definitely not as fun as it used to be.

—Would likely be way more fun if the program would get really good in its two spotlight sports again.

24 hours.

Poll

Who was less cool in 2022-23?

view results
  • 68%
    Conference Realignment
    (264 votes)
  • 31%
    The LCPS
    (120 votes)
384 votes total Vote Now

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...