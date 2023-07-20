2022-23 LCPT Quarterfinals: The 2022-23 U of L men’s basketball season vs. Sonya Morris

Yes, we could have done pretty much an entire tournament made of entities out of the 2022-23 U of L men’s basketball season, but ultimately, going with a single entry feels like the right thing to do.

THE 2022-23 U OF L MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON

RAP SHEET:

—Became just the second U of L team in the 109-year history of the program to lose 20 games, going 4-28 and shattering the previous record for most losses in a season by a full eight games.

—Broke virtually every record for futility in the modern history of the program.

—Took the fan base’s in-fighting to a different universe.

vs.

SONYA MORRIS

—Was once a DePaul basketball player who got thrown out of a game and then cried on the bench near the end of a 50-point loss to Louisville.

—Transferred to Texas where she made headlines for saying something derogatory (we’re still not 100% sure what) to Hailey Van Lith in the handshake line after a blowout loss to Louisville in the Sweet 16.

24 hours.