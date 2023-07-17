Filed under: Countdown To Kickoff The Cardinal Countdown...46 Days Until Kickoff By CardinalStrong@CardinaIStrong Jul 17, 2023, 8:05am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: The Cardinal Countdown...46 Days Until Kickoff Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images More From Card Chronicle Louisville women win gold at GLOBL Jam The Cardinal Countdown...47 Days Until Kickoff The Cardinal Countdown...48 Days Until Kickoff Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes CC Podcast: Reds fever, Kenny Payne speaks, Dan makes a major mistake The Cardinal Countdown...49 Days Until Kickoff Loading comments...
Loading comments...