Louisville women’s basketball claims gold medal at GLOBL Jam

The Louisville women’s basketball team captured the gold medal at the GLOBL Jam in Toronto thanks to a 68-66 victory over Canada Sunday evening.

The Cardinals avenged a 74-71 loss to the Canadians on Thursday thanks in large part to Sydney Taylor’s three-pointer with less than a minute to play. The open look came off of a gorgeous baseline out-of-bounds design from Jeff Walz.

LOUISVILLE TAKES THE GOLD MEDAL BY TWO POINTS IN GLOBL JAM @LouisvilleWBB pic.twitter.com/qv4Hlq4fJL — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) July 16, 2023

U of L then held on during a frantic end-of-game sequence that saw Canada get two looks at a potential game-winner from beyond the arc.

LOUISVILLE TAKES THE GOLD MEDAL BY TWO POINTS IN GLOBL JAM @LouisvilleWBB pic.twitter.com/qv4Hlq4fJL — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) July 16, 2023

Taylor, a transfer from UMass who finished with a team-high 15 points on Sunday, was named the event’s Most Valuable Player. She averaged 13.2 ppg in U of L’s four games, the highest total of any player on the squad.

Forward Olivia Cochran, one of just four returning players from last year’s Louisville team, added 14 points and six rebounds. Florida transfer Nina Rickards gave one of the most well-rounded performances of the week, finishing with nine points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

With nine new scholarship players who had gone through just three practices together before leaving campus to head North, less than gold this week would have been understandable. Thankfully we don’t have to worry about that.

Nice little start to 2023-24.