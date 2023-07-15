Filed under: Countdown To Kickoff The Cardinal Countdown...48 Days Until Kickoff By CardinalStrong@CardinaIStrong Jul 15, 2023, 8:05am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: The Cardinal Countdown...48 Days Until Kickoff Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email *********************** More From Card Chronicle Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes CC Podcast: Reds fever, Kenny Payne speaks, Dan makes a major mistake The Cardinal Countdown...49 Days Until Kickoff Team USA (Louisville) Falls to Canada 74-71 Jeff Brohm serves up a summer update 2022-23 LCPT Quarterfinals: Kim Mulkey vs. Hailey Van Lith Loading comments...
Loading comments...