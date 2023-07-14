Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The CJ’s Alexis Cubit is projecting an 8-4 season in U of L football’s first year under Jeff Brohm.

—Louisville Report is keeping tabs on Louisville men’s basketball’s non-conference schedule for the upcoming season, which currently looks like this:

UMBC (Monday, Nov. 6) vs. UConn/Texas/Indiana (Empire Classic - Sunday, Nov. 19) vs. UConn/Texas/Indiana (Empire Classic - Monday, Nov. 20) New Mexico State (Saturday, Nov. 25) Bellarmine (Tuesday, Nov. 28) at DePaul (Saturday, Dec. 9) Kentucky (TBA) Pepperdine (TBA) Murray State (TBD)

It should also be noted that Louisville Louisville is contractually obligated to “make reasonable efforts” to play Murray State by the 2023-24 season, so that could be scheduled this year.

—Kenny Payne has offered 4-star class of 2024 guard Trent Perry from California.

—The NCAA concluded that Tennessee football committed hundreds of violations, including 18 Level-I violations, and did not hit them with any sort of postseason ban or vacation of records penalty.

According to the NCAA, Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations and 200+ violations during the Jeremy Pruitt era.



Approximately $60,000 worth of impermissible benefits found.



Penalties Announced:



-- No postseason ban for Tennessee but $8 million fine

-- 5 years of probation… https://t.co/STroUrx9su — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) July 14, 2023

A reminder that the case which resulted in Louisville forfeiting its national championship involved just four Level-I violation allegations.

—Louisville LHP Greg Farone, who made six starts and 21 appearances in 2023, has entered the transfer portal.

—The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee discussed expanding the NCAA Tournament field during its meeting this week, but adding to the 68-team bracket is “not imminent,” the committee said.

Leave. It. Alone.

—Despite a narrow loss to Canada on Thursday, Jeff Walz feels good about his team.

Jeff Walz after Louisville's tight 74-71 loss to Canada: "Overall, I mean, it's game two against a very good Canada team after 10 days of practice with a group that's never played together. And I'm pleased. I'm really excited with where we are. I think they showed a lot of grit." pic.twitter.com/pE0AhpoOnT — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) July 14, 2023

The Cards will face Team Africa tomorrow at 11 a.m. With a win, they’ll get a rematch against Canada in the Gold Medal Game Sunday at 5 p.m.

—TJ Capers has arrived in The Ville.

—Capers’ arrival at U of L has his new coaching staff “fired up.”

—Hot summer hoops update: Emmanuel Okorafor can dunk.

Emmanuel Okorafor got the start for BAL Select against Germany and logged 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks pic.twitter.com/okFmDxziGo — State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) July 14, 2023

The African team is 0-2 in the event and will play Kentucky on Saturday, which is 2-0.

—BetKentucky identifies the toughest stretch for the upcoming U of L football season.

—Kentucky, and Louisville in particular, have a huge issue with a lack of foster care.

—Louisville men’s soccer has added two transfers to its 2023 roster.

—It’s been a rough week for Northwestern, which fired its baseball coach on Thursday following allegations of player abuse.

—Don’t let anyone tell you that the Sheppards own Louisville.

Facts. Jeff Sheppard does not have a winning record against Louisville. Also, he was dunked on by Alvin Sims on multiple occasions. Just here to report facts. https://t.co/EI0FSFnj3b pic.twitter.com/8ZkxMIHpuq — Nick Coffey (@TheCardConnect) July 14, 2023

—Male High School ‘25 OL Isaac Sowells Jr. has confirmed that he’ll visit Louisville later this month for the Cardinal BBQ.

—Despite losing, at least one player on the German Globl Jam squad was not impressed with UK.

—Damion Lee remains the man.

—Very cool moment for Racing Louisville’s finest.

—New U of L ultraboosts from adidas are available for purchase beginning tomorrow.

—An FBI raid of a Bullitt County man’s home found 40 human skulls, spinal cords and other body parts being used as decoration.

—A Touchdown Squirrel t-shirt is now available.

—Cards are beating Notre Dame.

Sam Hartman says his mom is currently in possession of his removed rib and working on turning it into a necklace, which should be ready in a few weeks. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) July 13, 2023

—The tenth and final GonzoFest is this weekend, celebrating the life and work of Louisville native Hunter S. Thompson.

—With less than 50 days to go until kickoff, Louisville football is making every day count.

—Cardinal Authority is keeping tabs on every offseason roster change for Cardinal football.

—Friday Irrelevance:

—Big Red Louie looks at U of L football’s transfer portal additions on the defensive side.

—Louisville Report gives a midseason update on Cards in the WNBA.

