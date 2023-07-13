2022-23 LCPT Quarterfinals: Kim Mulkey vs. Hailey Van Lith

KIM MULKEY

RAP SHEET:

—Continued her ridiculous outfits and sideline antics on her way to leading LSU to the national championship.

—Continued to show little regard for either her former players or current players.

—Created the latest college super team for 2023-24 by landing Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith.

VS.

HAILEY VAN LITH

—Was mysteriously absent for weeks following Louisville’s Elite Eight loss to Iowa.

—Eventually confirmed the rumors that she was entering the transfer portal, and ultimately committed to join reigning national champion LSU.

—Justified her move in an interview, saying she had sacrificed enough at Louisville and that it was “time to move on to something better.”

