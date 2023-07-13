 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022-23 LCPT Quarterfinals: Kim Mulkey vs. Hailey Van Lith

The coach and her newest player square off.

By Mike Rutherford
LSU v Iowa Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

KIM MULKEY

RAP SHEET:

—Continued her ridiculous outfits and sideline antics on her way to leading LSU to the national championship.

—Continued to show little regard for either her former players or current players.

—Created the latest college super team for 2023-24 by landing Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith.

VS.

HAILEY VAN LITH

—Was mysteriously absent for weeks following Louisville’s Elite Eight loss to Iowa.

—Eventually confirmed the rumors that she was entering the transfer portal, and ultimately committed to join reigning national champion LSU.

—Justified her move in an interview, saying she had sacrificed enough at Louisville and that it was “time to move on to something better.”

Polls close in 24 hours.

Poll

Who was less cool in 2022-23?

view results
  • 38%
    Kim Mulkey
    (246 votes)
  • 61%
    Hailey Van Lith
    (386 votes)
632 votes total Vote Now

