 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022-23 LCPT Quarterfinals: Scott Satterfield vs. Coral

Let’s go.

By Mike Rutherford
/ new

Let’s (finally) get it going.

SCOTT SATTERFIELD

RAP SHEET:

—Finished off a not stellar, not terrible run at Louisville with a not stellar, not terrible 7-5 season.

—Bolted after the season for an arch-rival in what was perceived as an, at best, lateral move.

—Watched his new team lose to his old team in the Fenway Bowl.

vs.

CORAL

RAP SHEET:

—Not so new commenting platform that Card Chronicle commenters are still unhappy with.

—That’s pretty much it.

You have 24 hours. Another quarterfinal matchup will be up shortly.

Poll

Who was less cool in 2022-23?

view results
  • 49%
    Scott Satterfield
    (286 votes)
  • 50%
    Coral
    (293 votes)
579 votes total Vote Now

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...