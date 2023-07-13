2022-23 LCPT Quarterfinals: Scott Satterfield vs. Coral

Let’s (finally) get it going.

SCOTT SATTERFIELD

RAP SHEET:

—Finished off a not stellar, not terrible run at Louisville with a not stellar, not terrible 7-5 season.

—Bolted after the season for an arch-rival in what was perceived as an, at best, lateral move.

—Watched his new team lose to his old team in the Fenway Bowl.

vs.

CORAL

RAP SHEET:

—Not so new commenting platform that Card Chronicle commenters are still unhappy with.

—That’s pretty much it.

You have 24 hours. Another quarterfinal matchup will be up shortly.