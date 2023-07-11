Hoopaholic’s Gazette: 7/11 Report

Am I pumped or what that E5 is the final addition to the roster of The Ville for upcoming TBT?

Or what! You betcha.

Even though my guy Earl Clark played on that talented 31-6 but ultimately disappointing squad that spit out the bit in ‘09 in Indy against Sparty in the MW Elite Eight.

How much was I enamored with Clark? I thought you’d never ask.

During his stay here, I purchased a Mini Cooper S. Red, of course.

It was during the time when a thing was to take those black and white ear X-tacy bumper stickers, and rejigger the lettering into some hopefully hip phrase, to dazzle the driver behind you at a red light.

Well, I fashioned an “earl.” Front and back. Only vehicle of the many I’ve owned through the decades that had a name.

Welcome back, E5. Can’t wait to see ya ball.

* * * * *

The Ville’s opening tilt is in Freedom Hall. 7/25. 7:00 PM. As well as the next couple if they survive and advance. 7/27 @ 8:00 PM. 7/29. Noon.

So, it’s way more than apropos that the second to last squad member named was Kyle Kuric.

And important. Because he’s the dude with the key to Freedom Hall. After all, Kuric’s the guy who locked it shut for U of L hoops before they moved downtown.

His second half dunkathon is iconic. A legitimately legendary performance, when U of L blasted #1 Syracuse in Louisville’s last game played there.

I was lucky enough to be sitting at press row at that end of the court where KK did his high flyin’ 2d half razzle dazzle. It was dumbfounding frankly. My pal Paul and I looked at each other, without words, but basically asking each other, “Is this really happening?”

I believe on his radio call, at some point Paul Rodgers inquired, “Are you kidding me?”

It was the loudest during a Cardinal game ever, surpassing the din when Milt Wagner walked to the line after getting fouled in the waning seconds of U of L’s come from behind W over Memphis State in the ‘86 regular season capper.

(Though neither was close to as loud as Grand Funk Railroad in the fall of ‘70, from which I’ve had severe hearing loss in my right ear ever since.)

* * * * *

Manny Okorafor is on the Team Africa squad for that under 23 GLOBL JAM event in Canada.

Which is dang cool. Since he’ll be representing a whole continent, one which has produced lots and lots of truly impactful hoopsters.

It’s an honor for the current Cardinal absolutely.

But, I have to ask whether he will actually play or not?

The reports I’ve heard from practice are that he’s still doing rehab drills. We’ll see.

— c d kaplan