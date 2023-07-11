Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—It’s official: Legalized sports gambling is coming to Kentucky in just a couple of months. In-person sports betting will roll out on Sept. 7, with online sports betting following three weeks later on Sept. 28.

—U of L is now offering a “Hike and Spike” ticket plan that features tickets for home games in both football and volleyball. Football only mini ticket plans are also available.

—The U of L women’s team’s summer run at the Global Jam starts tomorrow at 11 a.m. Here’s how you can watch or follow all four of their games.

Almost time for the GLOBL JAM!



Between @CBSSportsNet and live streams right here on Twitter, you can catch all the action!



Preview (plus watch details): https://t.co/7zp240usg4



CBS Sports Network channel finder (Louisville channels below): https://t.co/l91XlEpA3n#GoCards pic.twitter.com/7pVujwcZAH — Louisville Women’s Basketball (@LouisvilleWBB) July 11, 2023

—Emmanuel Okorafor has officially been named as one of the members of Team Africa for this weekend’s Global Jam. His squad will face Kentucky (Team USA) on Saturday.

—On3 lists Stanquan Clark as one of 10 true freshmen who should make an immediate impact on ACC football this season.

—Virginia, Notre Dame and Kansas all said no to Scott Davenport’s request for a basketball game against Bellarmine.

Saturday night, as Davenport was leaving the Peach Jam Nike EYBL AAU Tournament in North Augusta, South Carolina, he said Self called his name in the parking lot outside the building. “I’d never met Bill Self,” Davenport said. “He called me ‘Scotty.’ Most people that call me Scotty are usually from the south end, people that I grew up with. “I turned and said, ‘Yes, sir.’ “He grabbed me and put his arm around me and said, ‘I just want to say to you that you’re one amazing basketball coach.’ “I said, ‘As a coach, Thank you very much. But you could really thank me if you’d agree to play us.’ “And he said, ‘I won’t play you for 50 years.’ “

Louisville will host Bellarmine again this season, but the game won’t be the season-opener like it was a year ago. This time the Cards will host the Knights on Nov. 28, which will presumably be their first game after returning home from the Empire Classic in New York.

—Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the Home Run Derby last night, making himself and his father — who won the event in 2007 — the first ever father-son HR Derby champs.

In the process, he also drilled one of those outfit kids with a line drive.

Kid took a 115.8-mph liner from Vlad Jr. right off the face pic.twitter.com/lYXEmg6oFC — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) July 11, 2023

I’m honestly shocked that this doesn’t happen every year. It’s been a disaster waiting to happen forever.

—Six Racing Louisville players will compete in upcoming women’s World Cup.

—The Athletic covers the rapid fall of Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired on Monday.

—Pat Forde goes inside the Alabama baseball gambling scandal.

—The English love March Madness.

Sports made up 44 of the 50 most-watched English-language U.S. TV broadcasts through June 2023:



NFL: 25

College Baskeball: 8

NBA: 7

College Football: 2

Kentucky Derby

⛳️ The Masters



(via @AustinKarp/@SBJ) pic.twitter.com/Vw6Kxfzk3h — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) July 10, 2023

—Bob Huggins is doubling down on his claim that he never actually resigned from West Virginia.

—Former U of L women’s basketball star Monique Reid has been added to the coaching staff at Bellarmine.

—Louisville native and U of L recruit Tyran Stokes is the No. 4 hoops prospect in the country regardless of class, according to this list.

—Kenny Payne is bullish on new point guard Skyy Clark.

As an assistant under John Calipari at Kentucky, Payne was regularly coaching many of the top perimeter players in the sport. He now hopes that will again be the case during his second season at Louisville with Illinois transfer Skyy Clark. “By the end of this season, I expect him to be one of the best guards in the country,” Payne said of Clark on this week’s edition of the College Hoops Today Podcast. “He’s got the keys to the program, the keys to the car. He’s very poised. He’s got a chip on his shoulder and he’s got a lot to prove.” The 6-3 guard averaged seven points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists last season at Illinois in 13 games before transferring.

—The Crunch Zone wonders whether 2023 will be the most-attended Louisville football season of all-time.

—The reigning Horizon League Pitcher of the Year is now a Cardinal.

—Five-star Mississippi ’25 WR Caleb Cunningham will visit Louisville later this month.

—Three U of L baseball players heard their names called on the second day of the MLB draft.

Christian Knapczyk (Round 5, Pick 161, Cleveland Guardians), Tate Kuehner (Round 7, Pick 212, Milwaukee Brewers) and Ryan Hawks (Round 8, Pick 247, Seattle Mariners) were each chosen on day two of the draft. Louisville has now had 102 selections since Dan McDonnell took over the program in 2007.

—In honor of the 150th Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs is building 150 horse statues that will be placed throughout the city of Louisville.

—T.J. Robinson had a good showing at the Peach Jam last weekend.

—And finally, here’s CFN’s full preview of the 2023 Louisville football team.