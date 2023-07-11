Louisville announces promotion for 2023 football home games

I’m a bit perplexed by the decision to make the first home game a Black Out, I am very intrigued by the Glow Game against Virginia, and I am f—ing jacked for Kim Schatzel Inauguration Week kickoff.

From U of L:

Thursday, Sept. 7 vs. Murray State

Blackout

As the program welcomes former quarterback and Louisville native Jeff Brohm back to L&N Stadium, all fans are encouraged to wear black for this Thursday night kickoff. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on the ACC Network.

Ernest Givens Honored Jersey Ceremony

Ernest Givens’ No. 29 will be added to the honored jerseys in L&N Stadium, the 27th jersey to be honored in program history. Givens holds Louisville records for punt and kickoff returns and was selected in the second round of the 1986 NFL Draft prior to playing in the NFL for 10 seasons.

Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Boston College

President Kim Schatzel Inauguration Week

This game kicks off Inauguration Week as UofL gets ready to celebrate the inauguration of its 19th president, Dr. Kim Schatzel on Friday, Sept. 29.

Kids Day

Kids Day returns to L&N Stadium as the youngest members of Card Nation take over the game and participate in a range of in-game activities and experiences. Members of the Junior Louie’s Kids Club have first access to activities. Join the Junior Louie’s Kids Club at https://gocards.com/sports/2022/3/7/junior-louies-kids-club.

Ag Day Tailgate

A pregame tailgate is schedule at The Alley for the inaugural Ag Day Tailgate. Agricultural vendors and associations from across the state will provide a BBQ meal for this ticketed pregame tailgate, with proceeds directly benefitting the agricultural community. Please note for this game only, all attendees at The Alley must purchase a ticket. More details to follow.

Extra Yard for Teachers – Educator Appreciation Day

The Boston College game will also feature the Cards’ annual celebration and recognition of local educators, with exclusive discounts available for UofL faculty and staff and those working in local school districts. More details, including the exclusive online ordering link, will be released in conjunction with single-game ticket sales. Purchases will be restricted to those with specific school email address domains (“@COUNTY.kyschools.us” or “@louisville.edu”) For questions, or to ensure your school or school district’s email domain is included on the list of eligible purchases, email groups@gocards.com.

Spirit Day

The second home game of the 2023 season will also be Spirit Day. The Louisville cheer squads and Ladybirds will host a youth clinic prior to kickoff and a special performance on the field during the game. Registration will be available in August

Cardinal Family Weekend

Hosted by the Louisville Parents and Family Association, the annual Cardinal Family Weekend welcomes families of UofL students to campus for a weekend full of fall activities. For more information about Family Weekend, visit https://louisville.edu/parents/events/familyweekend.

Scout Day

All Boy and Girl Scouts are invited to join the Cards for Scout-exclusive experiences. All participants will receive a game ticket, concession voucher, opportunity to join CardMarch, and a scout patch. For those with a scout interested in participating, email groups@gocards.com.

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Notre Dame

UofL 225th Anniversary

2023 marks the 225th Anniversary of the University of Louisville, we will celebrate this milestone vs. Notre Dame on Oct. 7.

Brian Brohm Honored Jersey

Louisville native and current Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach, Brian Brohm will have his No. 12 added to Louisville’s honored jerseys. One of the top quarterbacks in program history, Brohm played from 2004-2007 and still ranks among career leaders in many offensive categories.

Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Duke

Homecoming

The Cardinals host Duke for the annual Homecoming game, as the traditional Homecoming Coronation and Alumnus of the Year recognition will both take place at halftime. For more information on Homecoming activities, visit uoflalumni.org

Athletics Alumni Weekend

Former Louisville student-athletes are welcomed back to campus for a pregame tailgate party and will be given tickets to cheer on the Cardinals versus the Blue Devils.

Hall of Fame Weekend

Louisville is proud to honor the newest inductees into the Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2023 class, which will be announced at a later date, will be acknowledged during the game following their induction Friday night.

Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Virginia Tech

Salute to Service Military Appreciation

The Cardinals will host their annual Salute to Service game, honoring both veterans and active military personnel with various ticket offers and exclusive recognitions throughout the day.

Band Day

The UofL Cardinal Marching Band “Band Day” provides an opportunity for high school band students to see a collegiate marching band and football team at their best. Students join the Cardinal Marching Band for pregame practice and have the opportunity to perform on the field at halftime.

Thursday, Nov. 9 vs. Virginia

Glow Game

The Cards will debut a special themed uniform for this Thursday night game against the Cavaliers. Fans should expect unique and fun glow-in-the-dark and LED light effects throughout the game.

Season Ticket Member Appreciation

As a thank you to season ticket members, Louisville Football celebrates its season ticket members with exclusive prizes, experiences, and recognitions.

Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Kentucky

Governor’s Cup

Louisville hosts the Governor’s Cup this year, with a postgame trophy and MVP presentation following the game.

Senior Day

The rivalry game will also function as the annual Senior Day celebration. Come early to pick up a commemorative senior poster and settle in before kickoff as the Cardinals honor the 2023 senior class.