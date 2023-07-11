T.J. Capers reclassifies, will play for Louisville this fall

Top 50 national prospect T.J. Capers has reclassified to the 2023 class, signed with Louisville, and will play for the Cardinals this fall.

Capers, who was the highest-ranked recruit to ever commit to U of L when he pledged his allegiance in January, is a 6’2, 230-pound defensive monster who picked the Cards over Alabama, Georgia and Miami, among many others.

“I was successful last year in high school and I feel like I’d like to go out with a bang,” Capers told 247 Sports. “Seeing what Jeff Brohm is doing with the Louisville program I’m ready to get up there. I feel like I’m ready to play in front of the Louisville fans and put on a show.”

Capers currently sits at No. 48 overall in the class of 2024 composite rankings from 247 Sports, which makes him the third highest-rated recruit in Louisville football history.

The addition of Capers is good new for a linebacking corps that lost starters Yasir Abdullah, Monty Montgomery and MoMo Sanogo from last year’s squad. Even if Capers isn’t ready to be an immediate star as an 18-year-old true freshman, he should provide some added depth at the spot where the Cardinal defense most needs it.

“I have all the trust in Coach Brohm,” Capers said. “Coach (Mark) Ivey and Coach (Ron) English, seeing what they did with the players they had last year and what they’re doing this spring, I have all the faith in those guys and trust with everything.”

There were a lot of “I’ll celebrate when he signs” folks when Capers committed to Louisville as the No. 5 prospect in the country back in January. Well, you can finally celebrate. T.J. Capers is officially a Cardinal.

Massive win for Jeff Brohm here.