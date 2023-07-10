Louisville TBT team wraps roster with addition of Earl Clark

Louisville’s TBT team, “The Ville,” has capped its roster for the upcoming $1 million basketball tournament by adding Earl Clark.

A former lottery pick by the Phoenix Suns, spent five seasons in the NBA before embarking on an international career that currently has him playing in Puerto Rico. Clark also plays in the American-based Big 3 league, and was the league’s Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Here’s a look at the final roster that will be playing inside Freedom Hall later this month:

Peyton Siva

Russ Smith

Earl Clark

Kyle Kuric

Chinanu Onuaku

Wayne Blackshear

Chane Behanan

Dillon Avare

Rakeem Buckles

Chris Dowe (Bellarmine)

Nick Mayo (Eastern Kentucky)

Omar Prewitt (William & Mary)

The addition of Earl means I am contractually obligated to post this video:

You’re welcome.

The Ville opens its run in TBT on July 25 against War Eagle, a squad comprised mostly of Auburn alums. Tickets can be purchased here.