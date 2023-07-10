Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—We finally have a Kenny Payne offseason interview. It comes from Jon Rothstein’s podcast, which you can listen to here.

—It’s Louisville takeover day today on the ACC Network.

—Current Cardinal Merissah Russell and team Canada took bronze at the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.

—The NBA has announced details for its new in-season tournament, which sounds like it’s going to stink.

—The CJ serves up 12 bucket list locations to visit in Kentucky.

—Action Network looks at the week one matchup between Louisville and Georgia Tech and likes the Cards by 10 points or more.

Mismatch: Louisville Offense 94% · Georgia Tech Defense 55% There may not be enough love in the betting market for Louisville. Season win totals, conference futures and Game of the Year options have all seen action on the Cardinals. The Jeff Brohm hire was the perfect situation after a number of years filled with apology letters authored by Scott Satterfield. The Cardinals will be explosive and efficient on offense out of the gate, led by former Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer. A laundry list of new targets at Louisville come from Group of Five and FCS schools, all with the ability to be as explosive as any wide receiver corps in the ACC. To complement the passing game, running back Jawhar Jordan returns after averaging 3.3 yards after contact on 142 rushing attempts in 2022. Brohm’s passing offense is expected to create trouble for an inexperienced Georgia Tech defense. Tech defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker enters another season for the Ramblin’ Wreck after losing the best defensive weapon on the team. Cornerback Zamari Walton led the team in forced incompletions but now enters the new season on Lane Kiffin’s roster at Ole Miss. The 4-2-5 defense ended the 2022 season outside the top 100 in pass rush and Defensive Stuff Rate. With less than half of Georgia Tech’s tackles returning for the 2023 season, Louisville’s offense should find itself in scoring position often in the opener.

—It’s All-Star break time in Major League Baseball, so Louisville Report looks at how former Cardinals in the MLB have fared in 2023 thus far.

—Phil Steele is among those who thinks Louisville could surpass last year’s win total.

—College Football News disagrees and predicts a 6-6 season for the Cards.

EIGHT TURNOVERS IN ONE HALF @LouisvilleFB's defense put on a performance for the ages. #ACCNTakeover pic.twitter.com/KsMvms7Jxh — ACC Network (@accnetwork) July 10, 2023

—The From the Pink Seats podcast catches up with Trent Guy.

—The Philadelphia 76ers are bringing back Montrezl Harrell on a 1-year deal.

—The CJ’s Brooks Holton caught up with 5-star prospect Karter Knox, who is being heavily recruited by both Louisville and Kentucky.

Louisville made it clear when another live evaluation period began Thursday that Knox is its top priority in the 2024 recruiting cycle by going three deep for the start of the Rebels’ game against Team Thad. Payne stayed glued to his seat for the entirety of the overtime thriller. He was joined by assistants Josh Jamieson and Nolan Smith, who left at halftime to scout other players. “(Payne) definitely wants to have that opportunity to coach Karter,” Knox Sr. said. “I think he could really help out the University of Louisville, and it could be a two-way street. “(It’s a) great basketball community, and that’s something he’s recruiting against an hour up the road at Kentucky.” The Wildcats had two coaches present for tipoff: Calipari and assistant Chin Coleman. They left after roughly a quarter to make the rounds in other gyms; assistant Orlando Antigua filled their void during the second half and described to them in detail Knox’s game-tying bucket when they returned with one minute to play in overtime. “Basically, they just told me, if I come there, they’re gonna make me a pro,” Knox said of UK’s pitch. “That’s what the other seven (options) said, too.”

—Louisville Report breaks down the game of new Cardinal football commit Xavier Porter.

—The 3rd & Central podcast is talking about a crucial offseason for Cardinal baseball as well as the ongoing MLB draft.

—What is the value of a high school basketball recruit in 2023? Because of the portal, the bonus COVID year and NIL, it’s probably lower than ever.

—Will take any hoops footage I can get.

—The latest episode of The Solid Verbal discusses, among other things, reasons for optimism for Jeff Brohm’s first season at Louisville.

—Class of 2025 hooper Dante Allen, who has drawn Louisville interest, discusses his game here.

—The CJ has a really good read on former U of L assistant and current TBT coach Mark Lieberman, who is a terrific person.

—This would seem to be a good sign for the LSU commit’s potential flip to U of L.

—Scott Satterfield’s Cincinnati Bearcats have been picked 13th out of 14 teams in the preseason Big 12 media poll.

—Louisville’s Please & Thank You has been voted as the No. 1 cookie shop in America.

—After a slow start to the season, Racing Louisville just keeps rolling.

—Fresh T.J. Robinson highlights:

2024 PG Louisville commit Tj Robinson of the NJ Scholars made some impressive plays this evening at the @nikeeyb Peach Jam! pic.twitter.com/Irlr66ti9Y — RareFootage (@RareFootageNews) July 5, 2023

—It appears Emmanuel Okorafor will suit up for team Canada against Kentucky in the Global Jam on Saturday.

—Louisville Report takes a closer look at U of L’s special teams for 2023.

—Thanks largely to Louisville, Kentucky sits at No. 1 in this ranking of states with the best tap water.

THE best view pic.twitter.com/xH1TywrJj8 — Taris Smith (@tarissmith_) July 8, 2023

—With back to school time creeping up, here’s a list of giveaway sites in the area for supplies and backpacks.

—Jon Rothstein picks the Louisville men’s basketball team 11th in his summer ACC power rankings.

—And finally, TK is out this week but we’ll soldier on without him on the Mike Rutherford Show. You can stream it here or by calling (518) 931-1125.