Filed under: Countdown To Kickoff The Cardinal Countdown...53 Days Until Kickoff By CardinalStrong@CardinaIStrong Jul 10, 2023, 8:05am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: The Cardinal Countdown...53 Days Until Kickoff Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jim Owens/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images More From Card Chronicle Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville TBT team wraps roster with addition of Earl Clark The Cardinal Countdown...54 Days Until Kickoff Xavier Porter Commits to Louisville Football The Cardinal Countdown...55 Days Until Kickoff Two Minute Plays: Episode 6 Loading comments...
Loading comments...