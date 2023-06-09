Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Louisville is among the schools who have reached out to 4-star 2023 guard Simeon Wilcher, who decommitted from North Carolina earlier this week. The move has rumors swirling that at least one of the two scholarship players who are not on campus at the moment — Ty-Laur Johnson and Koron Davis — may be dealing with eligibility issues.

—Wilcher is currently on a visit to St. John’s.

—Brock Domann and 25 of his U of L teammates will coach at the 2nd annual CARDS Youth Football Camp next week. The camp will be held on Saturday, June 17th, 8:30 a.m. - Noon at King Louie’s Sports Complex. You can register here.

—Dennis Evans is really tall, you guys.

—The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved rules changes for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season, including the legal guarding position on block/charge calls.

—LSU WR commit JoJo Stone is visiting Louisville this weekend.

—Stone is part of another impressive group of weekend visitors.

—Every single part of this Shelby County baseball story is insane.

Carroll had one son who was a player at Collins High School and another son who was a teacher and coach at Shelby County High School. His player son hit a grand slam. “Next thing I know, I’ve been told I was on the field and I was jumping up and down celebrating with my son on home plate,” Carroll said. “I’m like ‘No, watch the video.’” Next thing you know his son, Jonathan Carroll, the teacher and coach at Shelby County High, was going after him. Photos were taken by Sentinel-News sports editor Derek Brightwell of the incident. “Your own son charged you?” I asked. “Yes he did,” Carroll said. “Very disheartening. Very heartbreaking. I don’t know what happened to him. I’ve never seen that part of him in my lifetime. He charges me. Umpire tries to get in his way. He shoves the home plate umpire two, three times, and the next thing I know, two deputy sheriffs go through the gate to try to corral him.” Next thing you know, Carroll, the father, was being walked off the field by two deputies and thrown out. And it wasn’t over. “Jonathan’s mom, she grabs me by the back of the shirt, turns me around, sticks a finger in my face and says ‘If you had any decency, you would not cheer for one son over another,’” Carroll said. Jonathan’s wife entered the fray. “She threatened to kill me,” Carroll said. “Threatened to put a bullet between my eyes.”

—Racing Louisville hosts Alex Morgan and the first place San Diego Wave tonight at Lynn Family Stadium. Tickets are available here.

—It’s game(s) day for the Kentucky-Indiana high school All-Star games in Owensboro.

—It’s a good tweet because the cloud looks like an erect penis.

Hole 7 at Heritage Hill looks like it may be playing harder than usual today pic.twitter.com/cA8Lfza1bW — Louisville Metro Golf (@Kygolfnews) June 9, 2023

—Miami baseball coach Gino DiMare has stepped down.

—Male High 2025 athlete Antonio Harris took part in the U of L football camp earlier this week. He holds a scholarship offer from the Cards.

—Brock Domann joins the latest episode of the From the Pink Seats podcast.

—The former Card was too hard on himself here.

“I’ll take some dirt with me.” @AHadwinGolf’s first pitch came up just a tad short @BlueJays. pic.twitter.com/uQQPfdJvyJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 8, 2023

—Benfica have signed Louisville native Josh Wynder from Louisville City. The $1.2 million transfer fee for the 18-year-old is the most for any player in USL history.

—Former Bill & Mary star Omar Prewitt has joined the Louisville TBT team.

—I think everyone is in agreement that Cardinal basketball needs to start producing.

BASKETBALL SCHOOLS:

Who has the biggest hoops budgets?



Basketball financial data is fun because it's not just the "usual suspects" who pour the most resources & devotion into their team



Here are last year's Top 20 MBB spenders, together with conf. avgs.



Any favorite surprises? pic.twitter.com/YM2AsAIF7D — Tony Altimore (@TJAltimore) June 6, 2023

BASKETBALL

Who Gets Bang for the Buck?



We looked at MBB budgets the other day, so here's a twist: What did they get for it?



Combining KenPom rankings + basketball budgets, here is the most recent "Bank for the Buck" that D-I teams are bringing in:



A few surprises throughout! pic.twitter.com/RNTJLHFl8A — Tony Altimore (@TJAltimore) June 8, 2023

—Get yourself a free foam finger at tomorrow night’s Lou City game.

—Big 12 coaches want UConn to join the league.

—U of L women’s track and field standout Synclair Savage (incredible name) is a First Team All-American.

—Jeff Brohm says the goal for Cardinal football is to build for the future, but also to win now.

“For sure, on paper, we’ve made a lot of strides,” Brohm told reporters after an event honoring the Brohm family and its contributions to sports in the city at Louisville’s Frasier History Museum Tuesday night. “We’ve made some new additions that we think can help our football team, and be a big part of helping us find a way to win. You’ll never know for sure until they get here, what exactly they can do and how they will fit in. But to this point, I think we have brought in some good young men that are good teammates, that are going to work hard, that are going to want to do their part to build this program.” Brohm and his staff have built a recruiting class in the classic 2023 fashion – through the portal. It’s 21 transfer additions form a class ranked No. 10 nationally and No. 3 in the ACC (behind Florida State and Miami) in transfer rankings. It’s not just a reflection of the state of recruiting today, but in the need to win immediately. “I feel like as a staff we’ve addressed as much as we can,” Brohm said. “We’ve been committed to trying to improve our team with the development of our guys here, and adding new pieces, figuring out ways to attract the top prospects to come and be committed to building this football team. . . . The goal is to win now.”

—Bill Belichick says Malik Cunningham is doing a good job so far picking up both the QB and WR positions.

—Terry Rozier says the Russ Smith buzzer-beater game at Cincinnati is one of his favorite games that he’s ever played in.

—Speaking of Terry ...

There is randomly a Terry Rozier poster hung on the sound wall on 264W right before you get to the Bardstown Rd. exit.



I have no idea why, but I can't applaud this person enough. pic.twitter.com/N7wOs86ZFt — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) June 9, 2023

This person wins the Card Chronicle Louisvillian of the Week award.

We do it every week. Every single week.

—U of L men’s golfer Max Kennedy is an honorable mention All-American.

—U of L product Reid Detmers and Louisville native Jo Adell carried the Angels to a sweep-clinching win over the Cubs last night.

—Dana Evans is still hitting daggers.

Dana DAGGER Evans @DanaaaKianaaa showing up BIG in CRUNCH TIME on @CBSSportsNet pic.twitter.com/7yPmGAUQiU — WNBA (@WNBA) June 7, 2023

—Top 20 target Kon Knueppel (2024) has set an official visit date for U of L.

—Owensboro Catholic QB Brady Atwell (2025) enjoyed his time at Louisville camp.

—Four-star SF Jalen Shelley talks about his recruitment here.

“Recently, Marquette, Creighton, Louisville, Arkansas, and LSU,” are among the programs he says are keeping in contact the most. Of the schools currently in the mix, Shelley has unofficial visited Arkansas and officially visited Louisville. He discussed his thoughts on both of those respective programs. Shelley talks Arkansas, Louisville Arkansas: “Coach (Eric) Musselman really knows what he’s doing and gets guys to the league. I really like that about them. It’s a pretty high-level program. With the freshman class they had last year, its pretty promising.” Louisville: “I feel a real relationship with Coach Kenny Payne. I really look up to him as family, talking to him and stuff. My official visit with them, I really enjoyed it.”

—Matt McGavic ranks the five best tight ends in Cardinal football history.

—All-American swimmer Tyler Watson is transferring from Florida to Louisville for his final year.

—247Sports’ recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna breaks down (video) the Cardinals 2024 football class and what grade he would give them so far.

—And finally, we’re giving away two tickets to tomorrow night’s Lou City game during this afternoon’s Mike Rutherford Show. You can stream it here.