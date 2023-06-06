Filed under: Countdown To Kickoff The Cardinal Countdown...87 Days Until Kickoff By CardinalStrong@CardinaIStrong Jun 6, 2023, 8:05am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: The Cardinal Countdown...87 Days Until Kickoff Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown, you’ll get a bonus ‘Cardinal Classic’ card to add to your growing collection… More From Card Chronicle Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes The Cardinal Countdown...88 Days Until Kickoff The Cardinal Countdown...89 Days Until Kickoff The Cardinal Countdown...90 Days Until Kickoff Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Two Minute Plays: Episode 1 Loading comments...
Loading comments...