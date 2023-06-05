Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The Frazier History Museum is hosting a conversation with Louisville’s first family of football, the Brohms, tomorrow from 6-7:30. More information can be found here.

—Class of 2026 hoops star Tyan Stokes, a Louisville native who grew up rooting for the Cards, talks about his recruitment here.

—U of L football has extended scholarship offers to some key members of the class of 2025.

—Peyton Siva working with Skyy Clark makes me very happy.

Finally got to get in the lab and soak up some game from a true Louisville legend @PeypeySiva3 looking forward to the next session pic.twitter.com/IOSVdiykaZ — skyy clark (@skyyclark) June 4, 2023

—Trent Guy is on the latest episode of the From the Pink Seats podcast.

—Bobby Miller allowed just one hit in his third start for the LA Dodgers.

—Louisville softball star Taylor Roby has signed a professional deal with the USSSA Pride.

—We spent this past weekend at The Memorial Golf tournament in Dublin, and I was very happy to see this dude for reasons beyond the group bet we made on him to win before the first round.

Ranked No. 5 in the world, made $9.4M this season, won a grueling event last night and now looping 36 for an old teammate today.



The best dude in pro sports. pic.twitter.com/oAjgWZhfxh — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) June 5, 2023

—U of L youth football camps begin next week.

—Adam Duvall, who spent last week playing at Slugger Field for Worcester, is expected to be activated by the Red Sox on Friday when he is eligible to come off the IL.

—Racing Louisville FC will host Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Day on Sunday, June 18, at Lynn Family Stadium to coincide with its 4 p.m. game against NJ/NY Gotham FC. Fans can enter to win four tickets, plus four SpongeBob SquarePants/Racing scarves, at this link.

—Flying out of Ali doesn’t seem like much fun at the moment.

—The latest Starting 502 podcast discusses the final roster for the 2023-34 men’s basketball team.

—Former U of L big man recruit Isaiah Miranda is transferring from NC State to Oklahoma State.

—The CJ looks at Jeff Walz’s starting lineup options for next season.

—Drew Ellis announced his return to the big leagues with two bombs for the Phillies on Sunday.

—Tampa Catholic DL Xavier Porter can see himself at Louisville after his official visit this weekend.

—Former Louisville catcher and No. 1 draft pick Henry Davis has been promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis.

—Two former U of L women’s basketball players have signed professional deals.

—A Louisville woman recently won $1 million playing Powerball.

—And finally, the Rutherford Show returns this afternoon from 3-6 on 1450 The Big X. You can stream it here.