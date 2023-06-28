Louisville left out of first ACC/SEC Challenge

With the SEC adding two teams next season, there’s a strong chance that Louisville will hold the dubious title of being the only ACC team ever left out of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

By virtue of finishing last the in their conference last season, the Cardinals earned the “designated survivor” spot in the first ever showdown between the 15-team ACC and the 14-team SEC.

Here are the full matchups for year one of the event:

Tuesday, Nov. 28

LSU at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Pitt, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Miami at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Ole Miss, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Alabama, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Tennessee at North Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at Virginia, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Wake Forest, 7:15 p.m.

Duke at Arkansas, 9:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Auburn, 9:15 p.m.

Georgia at Florida State, 9:15 p.m.

Boston College at Vanderbilt, 9:15 p.m.

Pretty embarrassing, but thankfully this will only be a one year deal.

On the women’s side, there had been some talk that the Cards could be featured in a juicy matchup against Hailey Van Lith and reigning national champ LSU. Instead, U of L will travel to face Ole Miss in a rematch from last year’s Sweet 16.

You can see the full list of matchups here.