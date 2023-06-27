Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The full schedule for the 2023 U of L men’s soccer season is out.

—Here’s a look at some U of L baseball players who could hear their names called during the 2023 MLB draft.

—Cardinal Authority’s Jody Demling gives his take on the 2023-24 U of L men’s basketball roster.

—Good stuff from Skyy Clark here.

Skyy Clark (@skyyclark) spoke with reporters today while at Rajon Rondo's camp. He says Kenny Payne's summer workouts are unlike any he's ever been through. His only goal: "Win. That's my only individual goal. I don't care what happens. I don't care about playing time or stats." pic.twitter.com/YsjZFistgu — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) June 21, 2023

—Former Louisville catcher and current Dodgers prospect Dalton Rushing has made the roster for this year’s All Star Futures Game.

—Lou City and Racing Louisville are pushing to “Fill the Fam” and set new Lynn Family Stadium attendance records at a pair of upcoming high-profile, promotion-packed summer home games.

—A day after losing by 20 runs, LSU won its seventh college baseball national championship in an 18-4 romp over Florida. The Tiger athletic program is certainly having a moment.

—All the NCAA has ever done is pretend that it makes law.

In a memo obtained by @SINow, the NCAA strongly clarifies its NIL policy by warning schools that (1) they must follow NCAA rules even if they conflict with state laws and (2) entities such as school foundations are prohibited from NIL & offering donor incentives for NIL giving. pic.twitter.com/OK0kID7nuW — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 27, 2023

The game plan is pretty simple at this point: Follow the law, don’t follow NCAA rules, and if the NCAA punishes you, go make them lose in court for the 8,000th time in the last decade.

—CBS is keeping tabs on all 61 of the coaching changes in men’s college basketball this offseason.

—The New York Times obtained a document revealing details about the PGA Tour’s agreement with LIV. It includes only a handful of binding commitments.

—Locker room name plates are up.

—Louisville baseball shortstop signee Alex Alicea has been named the prep Player of the Year in Wisconsin.

—Louisville Report takes an early look at Kenny Payne’s 2025 recruiting big board.

—Chip Patterson of CBS is predicting a 9-3 season for Louisville in year one under Jeff Brohm.

Louisville Over/under 8.0 wins Wins: Georgia Tech, Murray State, indiana, Boston College, Duke, Virginia Tech, Virginia, at Miami, Kentucky Losses: at NC State, Notre Dame, at Pitt A homecoming hire, a massive transfer portal class and a favorable schedule have Jeff Brohm set up for a memorable Year 1. Early games against Murray State and Indiana should allow the new offense to find its rhythm, and the Cardinals should be favored against their first two conference foes (Georgia Tech, Boston College). The midseason stretch will be difficult and I’m projecting Louisville will lose three tough games in a row before hitting its bye and returning with a manageable home stretch. With no Clemson, no Florida State and no North Carolina on the schedule, it’s easy to see how Jeff Brohm will be able to stack up ACC wins in his first year in the conference. Pick: Over 8.0 (+100)

—The Reds are now 0-3 since Scott Satterfield threw out the first pitch at Great American Ballpark on Saturday.

—The Louisville Bats are celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Sandlot this weekend.

—D’Angelo Russell is bringing his skills camp back to Louisville for the third straight summer.

—And finally, Rick Bozich reviews the 2022-23 U of L athletics season, where Dani Busboom-Kelly and the volleyball Cards were the obvious standouts.