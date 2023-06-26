Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Koron Davis arrived at U of L on Sunday, leaving freshman point guard Ty-Laur Johnson the only men’s basketball player for 2023-24 who is not on campus.

—The U of L athletic department has announced changes for parking at L&N Stadium for the 2023 football season.

—Despite dealing with more newcomers than ever before, Jeff Walz is already calling his 2023-24 squad the most mature group with the best chemistry he’s had in a while.

—Everyone’s talking about the Reds, but what a week it’s been for the Louisville Colonels.

The Reds have won 11 straight games, the team's longest win streak since 12 straight in 1957.



Cincinnati joins the 1890 Louisville Colonels as the only franchises in MLB history with an 11-game win streak a season after losing 100 games. pic.twitter.com/XCc5HsbZzD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 21, 2023

The Rockies won their weekend set with the Angels with a minus-20 run differential for the series - the 2nd-largest negative run differential for a team that won a series in MLB history (1897 Louisville Colonels won a series vs CHI with minus-23 run diff.).

(h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/qJcMt4Yt1H — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 25, 2023

skimming the mlb all-time hits leaders as one does and, excuse me?https://t.co/lmgcGDb6WO pic.twitter.com/bWfDeioDZ2 — russ bengtson (@russbengtson) June 26, 2023

Found this at an old antique store a few years ago and the names alone made me feel like it was worth the dollar or so that I spent. pic.twitter.com/mlPmQs4L45 — Jesse Rostvedt (@rostvedtjesse) June 26, 2023

Stop being a coward and bring them back, Manfred.

—The complete schedule for what should be another very exciting 2023 U of L volleyball season is out.

—On Saturday, 14 schools will usher in the latest wave of conference realignment. Here’s what to expect.

—The latest episode of L&M Eats features John and Aaron Yarmuth.

—Taquan Dean is already forming a relationship with fellow New Jersey native T.J. Robinson.

The ‘Ville was in the building today supporting . Locking in with @TaqwaPinero in a couple weeks. ⚫️ #L1C4 pic.twitter.com/qA1zLrykiN — TJ Robinson (@tjthepointgod) June 24, 2023

—The father of Racing Louisville superstar Savannah DeMelo has some very kind words about the city of Louisville here.

—U of L softball standout Sarah Gordon, the ACC Freshman of the Year, is transferring to Georgia.

—Ashton Gillotte is excited about the flexibility of his new defensive scheme.

—El Ellis recently opened up about his decision to leave Louisville and spend his final season of college hoops playing for Eric Musselman at Arkansas.

“I had the same usage rate (last year) as Donovan Mitchell and he’s in the NBA,” said Ellis, talking about how he felt like he was Louisville’s only option on the offensive end of the floor. “I’m glad I’m not in (Louisville) anymore. I’m not saying it was a terrible situation…but it was a lot on me.” ... At the end of the year, Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne essentially told Ellis he didn’t want him back after Ellis entered his name into the draft. “They had their guards coming in and I felt like (Payne) wanted a change, and I felt like that’s something I needed as well,” Ellis told ESPN Arkansas. “They brought in Skyy Clark. They promised him things. They told him I wasn’t coming back.” So Ellis entered the transfer portal. It was then that Arkansas reached out and Ellis in turn reached out to an old friend from Durham, Ricky Council. “I asked him how was his time at Arkansas and, ‘Do you think it would be a good move for me?’” Ellis said. “He gave me the green light and said, ‘El, I think you should do it.’”

—The bracket is out and tickets are now available for the TBT games at Freedom Hall.

—Peyton Siva and Mykasa Robinson recently teamed up to put on a youth camp.

—Scott Satterfield threw out the first pitch at Great American Ballpark on Saturday and promptly snapped the Reds’ shot at setting the franchise’s longest winning streak in over a century. They’ve now lost two in a row.

—The high school football schedules for all 36 Louisville area teams are out.

—Russ Smith’s summer bourbon tour across the state is in full swing.

—Louisville volleyball has scored a huge commitment in the form of 6’4 Silver Creek (Ind.) star Addison Makun from the class of 2025.

—Louisville Report continues its positional preview series with a closer look at the U of L offensive line.

—Matt McGavic also takes a look at Louisville football’s biggest remaining recruiting needs from the class of 2024.

—One Foot Down looks at the series history between Louisville and Notre Dame.

—The most important film breakdown of the year.

Film Breakdown



Dan Dakich vs Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/90CweDxsVk — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) June 24, 2023

—It is officially “project the starting five” season, and Cardinal Authority’s Jody Demling and Michael McCammon give their thoughts on who Kenny Payne may go with in November.

—Lou City scored a big win over Las Vegas on Saturday.

—Cardinal Authority’s latest U of L baseball recruiting notebook is here.

—The U of L men’s basketball team will face Pepperdine as part of its 2023-24 non-conference schedule. The Waves are coming off of a dismal 9-22 campaign under former Washington head coach Lorenzo Romar.

