Filed under: Countdown To Kickoff The Cardinal Countdown...74 Days Until Kickoff By CardinalStrong@CardinaIStrong Jun 19, 2023, 8:05am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: The Cardinal Countdown...74 Days Until Kickoff Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown, you’ll get a bonus ‘Cardinal Classic’ card to add to your growing collection… More From Card Chronicle The Cardinal Countdown...75 Days Until Kickoff The Cardinal Countdown...76 Days Until Kickoff Transfer Portal Update Vol. 1: Louisville adds one of the best bats from DII in Luke Napleton Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Two Minute Plays: Episode 3 The Cardinal Countdown...77 Days Until Kickoff Loading comments...
Loading comments...