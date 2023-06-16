Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Louisville football has added a home game against Murray State to its 2028 schedule.

—Players from the class of 2025 that Kenny Payne and company have reached out to since the start of the current direct contact period:

4-star Forward E.J. Walker

5-star CG Jasper Johnson

4-star PG Jeremiah Fears

4-star Center Francis Chukwudebelu

Currently unranked PG Ty Price

4-star SG Bryce Heard

3-star PG Kaden Magwood

Three of those players (Walker, Johnson and Price) are from Kentucky. Magwood is originally from Louisville, but now plays at Oak Hill Academy.

—Matt McGavic has more on Payne’s early work with the 2025 class.

So far, head coach Kenny Payne has extended scholarship offers to just five prospects in the class: Johnson, La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere School shooting guard Jerry Easter, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman power forward Chris Nwuli, St. Louis (Mo.) Vashon power forward Nicholas Randall and Midland (Penn.) Lincoln Park point guard Meleek Thomas.

—Joe Franklin, a three-time national cross-country Coach of the Year and the architect of two NCAA National Championship cross-country teams, has been named the University of Louisville’s Director of Track & Field and Cross Country. He comes to U of L after 17 seasons at New Mexico.

—Some high praise for Jamari Thrash here.

.@LouisvilleFB fans know what they got in new HC Jeff Brohm—a hometown legend returning after leading Purdue to Big Ten title game last year—but they might not realize just yet what they have in Georgia State transfer WR Jamari Thrash.@seniorbowl staff just finished summer work… pic.twitter.com/ZL0jbdqvD2 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) June 15, 2023

—There’s some more love for Thrash in this fantasy college football write-up.

—Eric Crawford writes that Louisville fans need to make peace with Hailey Van Lith’s transfer.

—Louisville baseball has already landed a pair of players out of the transfer portal.

—Brian Brohm sits down with Kent Spencer of WHAS to talk about his life in coaching and what the future may hold.

—U of L football is hosting another fine crop of 2024 recruits this weekend. T.J. Capers, the highest-ranked commit in Cardinal football history, will be among them.

—The USA Men’s National Team smacked rival Mexico, 3-0, in a game that featured four ejections, a brawl and — once again — homophobic chants from the El Tri supporters.

—Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated ranks the 10 best transfer classes in men’s college basketball.

—Some outrageous senior year numbers from this Louisville commit.

Senior Year Stats

8-2, 1 Save, 53 IP

103K, 1.18 ERA, 0.806 WHIP, 0.104 BAA



0.381 Avg, 0.492 OBP, 1.12 OPS

6 Doubles, 7 Triples, 2 HR

29 RBI, 26 SB (100% SB)@Esnide25 | @avrabes | @ColdWeatherBats | @PrepbaseballM pic.twitter.com/1ytvt6EDJF — Josh Klug (@JoshKlug2) June 16, 2023

—John Fanta takes a quick look at the latest news in college basketball, and predicts that Rick Pitino will lead St. John’s to its first NCAA tournament victory since 2000.

—Former Murray State star Ja Morant will be suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 NBA season.

—The latest episode of the Starting Five02 podcast is here.

—Glorious sign.

I looked this clip up. It’s Rebecca shaming the owners with “how much more money do any of you really need?” An incredible pull by this fan. https://t.co/qx15lPbjJ2 — Scott Winters (@dancingsousa) June 14, 2023

—C.L. Brown writes that Trentyn Flowers has the potential to be the face of a monster Louisville men’s basketball turnaround this season.

—Louisville Report ranks the top five comebacks in Cardinal football history.

—Jeff Walz and his staff are on the road for a three-day recruiting trip.

—The U of L volleyball team remains undefeated on its summer exhibition tour of Brazil.

The Cards are now 6-0 against some of the best the country has to offer.

—Phil Steele has named five Louisville players to his preseason All-ACC teams.

—Lou City is on the road in Phoenix tomorrow. Here’s a preview.

—U of L football is offering new on-field premium seating for this season. More details here.

—Spoiler: Those sanctions were lifted.

Memphis vs Louisville (1999) pic.twitter.com/FNZunYbULG — College Basketball Classics (@ClassicsCBB) June 15, 2023

—Congrats to U of L rowing’s Madison Cicha on being named a Fulbright Scholar. She’s headed to the Netherlands to study conservation and restoration ecology. A remarkable accomplishment.

—A wanted felon swam across the Ohio River yesterday to try and escape police. It didn’t work.

—The Lafayette Daily Advertiser dives into the world of HVL to LSU.

—Can’t wait.

This season will be a fun one & what #CardNation deserves pic.twitter.com/uTobVzuCco — MJ Griffin (@OG3ooda) June 15, 2023

—Joey Votto went deep in a Louisville Bats win over the St. Paul Saints on Thursday. The two teams are back at it Friday night at Slugger Field.

—The LEO has five things to do in Louisville this weekend.

—We’ve got a new poster off the Watterson.

Clearly a Hargrave Military fan. Anton Gill up next.

—”The Ville” has begun prepping for the TBT.

—It looks like Josh Heird will be giving Dan McDonnell all the upgrades he’s asking for.

—And finally, the last Mike Rutherford Show before I hit the road for vacation is this afternoon from 3-6 on 1450 The Big X. You can stream it here or by calling (518) 931-1125.