Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

Sharon Bensinger brings the 2023 Summer Tour to Dockery Farm.

By Mike Rutherford
—Last year, Louisville’s football team began to focus more on mental health. Almost a year later, the Cardinals prioritizing mental health was a selling point for their newest commit, Jaiden Spearman.

—Louisville Report ranks the five best linebackers in Cardinal football history.

—I churned out an early college hoops top 25 for SB Nation.

—Despite ... everything ... Louisville was still a top 25 revenue producer (and fourth in the ACC) in college athletics during the 2022 calendar year.

It should be noted that private schools are not on this list.

—Sam Vecenie’s NBA draft guide for 2023 features like a billion words on his top 100 prospects.

—Five-star point guard Meleek Thomas from the class of 2025 talks about his recent Louisville offer.

—Rick Pitino threw out the first pitch before last night’s Yankees-Mets game. Donovan Mitchell was there to catch it.

—A good film breakdown of U of L hoops freshman Kaleb Glenn starts here.

—Louisville is the No. 5 burger city in America.

—Speaking of, Louisville Burger Week returns next month.

—NBA Finals ratings are in, and once again no game in the series produced higher ratings than the men’s national championship game between UConn and San Diego State.

In fact, each of the five most-watched basketball games of the last three years have been college games.

—Former Card and No. 1 draft pick Henry Davis belted his first home run at the Triple-A level last night .

—State of Louisville has a midseason review for Racing Louisville.

—The KHSAA needs officials for the upcoming high school football season. If you’re interested in getting involved, here’s how to get that process started:

—Former Bellarmine and Eastern High School star Chris Dowe is the latest member of Louisville’s TBT team.

—The bracket for the TBT will be revealed a week from today.

—Will Smith dropped a bomb on Will Smith Bobblehead Night.

—Louisville baseball has landed Marist transfer Dylan Hoy.

—Former Louisville star and No. 4 draft pick Emily Engstler has signed on with the Minnesota Lynx.

—It’s Pups at the Pitch night for Racing Louisville’s home match against the Houston Dash. It also should be the first time this season that local product Emina Ekic is able to suit up for the squad.

—After being speared on the green at the Canadian Open, here’s how the U.S. Open welcomed former Cardinal Adam Hadwin to Los Angeles.

—U of L women’s golf has added Addie Baggarly to its coaching staff.

—Extras are needed for a moving filming in Louisville.

—Dads can get into the Louisville Zoo for free on Father’s Day this weekend.

—Trentyn Flowers did not make the second cut for the USA Basketball U19 team.

—U of L QB commit Deuce Adams has been bumped up to a 4-star recruit by Rivals.

—And finally, the Rutherford Show returns this afternoon from 3 (or whenever the Bats game wraps up) until 6 on The Big X. You can stream it here or by calling (518)-931-1125.

