Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Last year, Louisville’s football team began to focus more on mental health. Almost a year later, the Cardinals prioritizing mental health was a selling point for their newest commit, Jaiden Spearman.

—Louisville Report ranks the five best linebackers in Cardinal football history.

—I churned out an early college hoops top 25 for SB Nation.

—Despite ... everything ... Louisville was still a top 25 revenue producer (and fourth in the ACC) in college athletics during the 2022 calendar year.

Top schools in 2022 in athletic revenue via @usatodaysports (in millions of dollars)



1-Ohio State $251

2-Texas $239

3-Alabama $214

4-Michigan $210

5-Georgia $203

6-LSU $199

7-Texas A&M $193

8-Florida $190

9-Penn State $181

10-Oklahoma $177

11-Auburn $174

12-Michigan State $172… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 14, 2023

It should be noted that private schools are not on this list.

—Sam Vecenie’s NBA draft guide for 2023 features like a billion words on his top 100 prospects.

—Five-star point guard Meleek Thomas from the class of 2025 talks about his recent Louisville offer.

—Rick Pitino threw out the first pitch before last night’s Yankees-Mets game. Donovan Mitchell was there to catch it.

St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino threw out the first pitch ahead of Yankees/Mets tonight. The catcher? Cavs superstar and New York’s own Donovan Mitchell, who played for Pitino at Louisville from 2015-17.



pic.twitter.com/NZoSL33fyq — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) June 14, 2023

—A good film breakdown of U of L hoops freshman Kaleb Glenn starts here.

—Louisville is the No. 5 burger city in America.

—Speaking of, Louisville Burger Week returns next month.

—NBA Finals ratings are in, and once again no game in the series produced higher ratings than the men’s national championship game between UConn and San Diego State.

In fact, each of the five most-watched basketball games of the last three years have been college games.

Most watched basketball games in the past three years:



UNC vs Duke - 17.7M

UNC vs Kansas - 17.1M

Baylor vs Gonzaga - 16.9M

UCLA vs Gonzaga - 14.9M

UConn vs. SDSU - 14.7M



No NBA games in the top #5. — Danny Neckel (@DNeckel19) June 13, 2023

—Former Card and No. 1 draft pick Henry Davis belted his first home run at the Triple-A level last night .

—State of Louisville has a midseason review for Racing Louisville.

—The KHSAA needs officials for the upcoming high school football season. If you’re interested in getting involved, here’s how to get that process started:

—Former Bellarmine and Eastern High School star Chris Dowe is the latest member of Louisville’s TBT team.

—The bracket for the TBT will be revealed a week from today.

—Will Smith dropped a bomb on Will Smith Bobblehead Night.

Will Smith is now the 6th Dodger with double digit home runs this season. pic.twitter.com/O4cOXcagwP — Dodgers Tailgate (@DodgersTailgate) June 14, 2023

—Louisville baseball has landed Marist transfer Dylan Hoy.

—Former Louisville star and No. 4 draft pick Emily Engstler has signed on with the Minnesota Lynx.

—It’s Pups at the Pitch night for Racing Louisville’s home match against the Houston Dash. It also should be the first time this season that local product Emina Ekic is able to suit up for the squad.

—After being speared on the green at the Canadian Open, here’s how the U.S. Open welcomed former Cardinal Adam Hadwin to Los Angeles.

Ready for a great week @usopengolf. Thanks to the @USGA for keeping me safe! pic.twitter.com/qbUbOkvWvK — adam hadwin (@ahadwingolf) June 12, 2023

—U of L women’s golf has added Addie Baggarly to its coaching staff.

—Extras are needed for a moving filming in Louisville.

—Dads can get into the Louisville Zoo for free on Father’s Day this weekend.

—Trentyn Flowers did not make the second cut for the USA Basketball U19 team.

Last 14 for the @usabjnt U19 team including NJ natives Dylan Harper and Mark Armstrong and Ian Jackson of The Bronx



They will still cut to 12 this week https://t.co/EOry0HJ7zO pic.twitter.com/3BzgtjOpAL — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 14, 2023

Man what a great experience at USA Basketball! Extremely blessed for all the connections and new people I’ve met out here. Unfortunately I didn’t make the team but wouldn’t have traded this experience for anything. If you really knew my story you would understand how much this… pic.twitter.com/Pq8dHz1cf6 — Trentyn Flowers (@FlowersTrentyn) June 14, 2023

—U of L QB commit Deuce Adams has been bumped up to a 4-star recruit by Rivals.

—And finally, the Rutherford Show returns this afternoon from 3 (or whenever the Bats game wraps up) until 6 on The Big X. You can stream it here or by calling (518)-931-1125.