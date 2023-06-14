Summer Football Roster Update

While the summer months can certainly creep by for college football fans, there are a few things that can get the blood pumping during the offseason. Maybe your favorite team has a daily countdown you can follow (wow, how amazing!), or maybe you grab a preview magazine each year to read about the upcoming season, or maybe it’s dusting off the tailgating equipment to prep for the first home game. Whatever it may be for you, for me and many others (second only to the official Media Guide release), are the summer roster updates.

Louisville football updated their roster today adding in numerous freshman and transfers, making some updates to measurables, and the always anticipated number changes. Here are a few quick takeaways from my first look through the many changes....