Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The CJ looks at the five biggest transfer portal additions from the spring for Louisville football.

—Louisville Report breaks down the game of new Cardinal football commit Jaiden Spearman.

—Simeon Wilcher, the recent North Carolina decommit who was contacted by Louisville, will play for Rick Pitino at St. John’s next season.

—College World Series odds from BetOnline:

—The U of L staff is strengthening its relationship with class of 2025 standout Rasean Dinkins from Warner Robbins, Ga.

—Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to St. Xavier sophomore WR Marlon Harbin.

—Hailey Van Lith continues her push for LCP tournament inclusion.

"It came down to my ability to be happy and I had to put myself first."



Hailey Van Lith tells Taylor Rooks why she is heading to LSU



(via @TaylorRooks) pic.twitter.com/Le4miDBa6p — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2023

—HVL also says that the media got Caitlin Clark’s “you can’t see me” gesture all wrong.

—Congrats to the Ballard softball team on claiming a second straight state title. The Bruins followed up an undefeated season in 2022 with a nearly as dominant 36-1 campaign this year.

—Matt McGavic ranks the five best defensive ends in Cardinal football history.

—Absolutely brutal way to lose out on a trip to Omaha.

TEXAS LOST IT IN THE LIGHTS!!!!!!!!! STANFORD IS GOING TO OMAHA AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/B2Uoi7eT9f — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) June 13, 2023

It was a wild final inning.

The fact that THIS wasn’t even the most insane thing to happen in the inning is insane pic.twitter.com/lsnXncupm2 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) June 13, 2023

—Florida safety Ashton Hampton will take an official visit to Louisville this weekend.

—U of L women’s soccer has added midfielder Viktoria Wik from Denmark to its incoming class of 2023.

—It’s safe to say El Ellis and Sydney Curry won’t be pulling for the Cardinals in their first season away from the program.

Former #LouisvilleBasketball players Sydney Curry & El Ellis talk about a small percentage of #LouisvilleBasketball fans that harass them on social media

What’s your thoughts on fans interacting with former players of teams you root for??? pic.twitter.com/vAUpWYxq6P — 35KYSports (@35KYSportsMedia) June 11, 2023

I wish them both luck at their new homes.

—Nikola Jokic was named NBA Finals MVP while looking like he just wanted to go home.

—Jeff Walz has offered a scholarship to Sacred Heart rising senior Reagan Bender, who has played an instrumental role in the Valkyries’ back-to-back-to-back state championships.

—Congrats to our guy Sean, who heroically led the Nuggets to 25 wins (TWENTY-FIVE!) in his two years as the Denver PA announcer in the ‘90s.

From attending games in the 70s to covering the team in the 90s to spending two years on the mic….this is surreal. NBA Champions. #IAmSoHappy #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/gQ6XVMdN2X — Sean Moth (@CardsPA) June 13, 2023

— Four-Star DL Dylan Stephenson, a Louisville target, has Committed to Stanford.

—Alabama is hiring Maryland’s Rob Vaughn to be its new head baseball coach. I’m pretty sure that means Dan McDonnell isn’t heading to Tuscaloosa.

—Rolling Stone ranks the best TV shows of 2023 so far.

—Get it, Malik.

Malik Cunningham. Listed as a quarterback, running routes with the receivers.



Julian Edelman made a similar transition a few years back.@ABC6 #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/IItoIyfz5F — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) June 12, 2023

—Mangok Mathiang has signed a new deal with the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL.

—The Athletic identifies eight college stars who could be sleeper picks in the upcoming NBA draft. Former Louisville recruit(?) Emoni Bates is on the list.

