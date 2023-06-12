 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trentyn Flowers makes cut at USA Basketball Training Camp

Flowers is one of 18 players vying for 12 spots on the U19 World Cup team.

By Mike Rutherford
High School Basketball: Combine Academy National Team Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville men’s basketball freshman Trentyn Flowers has made the first cut for the USA Basketball U19 team that will compete at the 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Hungary later this month.

Flowers was one of 36 players from the class of 2023 or 2024 who were invited to training camp sessions in Colorado Springs last week. After four of those sessions, that group of players has been cut in half to 18.

The finalists are Flowers, Mark Armstrong, Tobe Awaka, Omaha Biliew, Kylan Boswell, Kanon Catchings, Myles Colvin, Eric Dailey Jr., Freddie Dilione, Jeremy Fears Jr., Dylan Harper, Ian Jackson, Tre Johnson, Ven-Allen Lubin, Asa Newell, Cameron Scott, Ernest Udeh and Cody Williams.

Out of that group of 18, only 12 players will make up the final roster.

Leading the 2023 USA Men’s U19 National Team is head coach Tad Boyle (University of Colorado). He is assisted by Mike Boynton Jr. (Oklahoma State University) and Leon Rice (Boise State University).

Even if he doesn’t make the final cut, making it this far while competing against the best 18 and 19-year-old basketball players in the country is a hell of a start to Flowers’ first year of college basketball. Congrats to him.

