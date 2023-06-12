Trentyn Flowers makes cut at USA Basketball Training Camp

Louisville men’s basketball freshman Trentyn Flowers has made the first cut for the USA Basketball U19 team that will compete at the 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Hungary later this month.

Flowers was one of 36 players from the class of 2023 or 2024 who were invited to training camp sessions in Colorado Springs last week. After four of those sessions, that group of players has been cut in half to 18.

The finalists are Flowers, Mark Armstrong, Tobe Awaka, Omaha Biliew, Kylan Boswell, Kanon Catchings, Myles Colvin, Eric Dailey Jr., Freddie Dilione, Jeremy Fears Jr., Dylan Harper, Ian Jackson, Tre Johnson, Ven-Allen Lubin, Asa Newell, Cameron Scott, Ernest Udeh and Cody Williams.

Out of that group of 18, only 12 players will make up the final roster.

Louisville commit Trentyn Flowers making his presence known early at the U19 USA Basketball tryouts. Great burst off the wing and playing with confidence against older competition. Louisville assistant Nolan Smith here watching the 5-star guard.

Leading the 2023 USA Men’s U19 National Team is head coach Tad Boyle (University of Colorado). He is assisted by Mike Boynton Jr. (Oklahoma State University) and Leon Rice (Boise State University).

Even if he doesn’t make the final cut, making it this far while competing against the best 18 and 19-year-old basketball players in the country is a hell of a start to Flowers’ first year of college basketball. Congrats to him.