Stanquan Clark makes top true freshmen in college football list

Chris Hummer of 247 Sports is out with the network’s annual list of the 100 true freshmen who figure to have the biggest impact on the college football season ahead.

Cardinal linebacker Stanquan Clark, who Jeff Brohm said was a clear standout during spring practice, makes the list.

Stanquan Clark, LB, Louisville Top247 Rank: 89 rating, No. 41 LB I’ll just let Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm explain why Clark is on this list: “He’s the one when you sign and say, ‘He’s going to be able to get on the field right off the bat.’ He’s a force. He looks the part. He plays the part. Everything you’re looking for in a middle linebacker, he has it.” Louisville lost both starting linebackers this offseason, and Clark is squarely in the mix as a potential starter in a five- or six-man competition. Expect the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder to play a big role for the Cardinals this year.

A consensus high 4-star prospect, Clark picked Louisville over a host of big name suitors, including Miami, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and LSU.

With the Cards losing a ton of production from the linebacker spot, it’s a safe bet that you’ll see Clark patrolling the field inside L&N Stadium right from the jump this fall.