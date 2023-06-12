Nominations are open for the 2022-23 CC Least Cool Person of the Year

With Louisville sports finished for the 2022-23 academic year, it’s time to turn our focus here to the least cool parts of what was a — let’s be real — mostly uncool season of Cardinal athletics.

Today, we open up the nomination process for what should be one of the more interesting Least Cool Person tournaments in recent memory.

Past Champions

For the unfamiliar, here’s the group of chotches this year’s champion will be joining:

2008 - Larry Taylor

2009 - Mitch Barnhart

2010 - Steve Kragthorpe

2011 - Brandon Bender

2012 - Doug Gottlieb

2013 - Digger Phelps

2014 - FedEx

2015 - The Game 3 Super Regional Replay Officials

2016 - Andre McGee

2017 - The NCAA Committee on Infractions

2018 - The NCAA Appeals Committee

2019 - Bobby Petrino

2020 - The Coronavirus

2021 - Dino Gaudio

2022 - The NCAA/IARP

Please note that the NCAA/IARP won because of the length of time it took to adjudicate Louisville’s case. The ultimate ruling of said case might certainly has the IARP in a more positive light around here 12 months later.

Format

We will be having an eight-entity tournament as has been the case in most years past. Voting will be limited to the polls on the site.

Who Can Be Nominated?

Remember that despite the name of the tournament, the participants don’t have to be individuals or even actual people. In fact, four of the last six champions have not been individuals.

Nominations will be taken from the comments section, Twitter, the radio show, random dudes approaching me on the street, wherever. Preference will be given to the most frequently nominated entries, but yes, ultimately myself and the esteemed and secret panel of Card Chronicle Selection Committee members get the final say.

I welcome any and all Mike Rutherford nominations. Or I’m good if we want to run it back with Hot Hot again.