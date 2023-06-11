Duke Watson Commits to Louisville Football

Louisville football landed another piece to the 2024 recruiting class with the addition of Duke Watson. Watson is a composite 4-star running back from Georgia who took an official visit to campus on June 9th. Watson had been committed to Georgia Tech until last month and he holds offers from Penn State, UCF, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and others.

Jeff Brohm and his wide-open offense covet speed and Watson has plenty to burn. Watson is a track guy but his speed translates to the field when he gets into the open field. He also has a knack for finding space at the line of scrimmage as well as when a defender has an angle in the open field. UofL is getting a guy who should develop well as he has a great frame to work with and his speed is something you can’t teach. As he improves his quickness and strength, he should become a reliable back for the offense.

Louisville has a substantial amount of talent visiting this month and Watson is one of the best. Landing a few of the other-star prospects during this window would go a long way to ensuring that the 2024 class can compare in some sort to the 2023 class which netted some high-level talent. The class is very heavy on offense so far, but I think the staff may be in good shape with a few very good defensive prospects.