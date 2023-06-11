Filed under: Countdown To Kickoff The Cardinal Countdown...82 Days Until Kickoff By CardinalStrong@CardinaIStrong Jun 11, 2023, 8:05am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: The Cardinal Countdown...82 Days Until Kickoff Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown, you’ll get a bonus ‘Cardinal Classic’ card to add to your growing collection… More From Card Chronicle The Cardinal Countdown...83 Days Until Kickoff Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Two Minute Plays: Episode 2 The Cardinal Countdown...84 Days Until Kickoff The Cardinal Countdown...85 Days Until Kickoff Hoopaholic’s Gazette: Chucks, Walton, Workout Report Loading comments...
Loading comments...