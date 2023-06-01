Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—A new CC Podcast episode dropped earlier today.

—Louisville softball star Taylor Roby has been named a Second Team All-American.

—Louisville Report takes a quick look at Kenny Payne’s top targets from the class of 2024.

—Dennis Evans is officially my guy. You can’t give me enough Dennis content right now.

—Former Cardinal slugger Drew Ellis has been called up by the Phillies.

—Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated highlights 25 teams to watch in men’s college basketball this season.

—Former EKU star Nick Mayo is the latest member of Louisville’s TBT team.

—Louisville men’s basketball is 150/1 to win the 2024 men’s basketball national title, according to the latest odds from BetOnline. Kansas and Purdue are the 10/1 co-favorites.

—Vote Lamar.

Better college QB: — CFB Home (@CFBHome) June 1, 2023

—Long-time Pac-12 partner the Holiday Bowl is suing the conference and UCLA for more than $3 million in damages after UCLA refused to play hours before kickoff of the 2021 game vs. NC State.

—Norika Konno has signed on with a professional team in Japan.

—The full 2023-24 college football bowl schedule is out.

—A little surprised that the first option got nearly 9% of the vote, but outside of that, the final results of this poll are about what I expected.

Rutherford Show Question of the Day.



Since this has emerged as the topic of the week ... If YOU were the U of L athletic director, where would you set the bar for Kenny Payne in year two in order to get a year three? — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) May 31, 2023

—After going 14 years without it happening before last season, the reigning men’s college basketball national Player of the Year is returning to school for the second straight year.

—The Cheez-It Bowl, which is an ACC bowl game, is now the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

—Seth Davis of The Athletic updates his early college hoops top 25.

—As does Gary Parrish of CBS.

—The Louisville Bats have now won seven of their last eight.

—It’s about time to have this stadium jumping again.

(By my very quick math) Louisville football has 2,564 season tickets remaining for the 2023 season



Stadium seats approx. 60,800



If you are thinking about grabbing season tickets, time is running outhttps://t.co/k6epWfenKG pic.twitter.com/G4bcOQ32MT — State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) May 31, 2023

—Racing Louisville notched its second NWSL Challenge Cup win in as many tries with a 2-0 road victory in Chicago Wednesday night.

—Adam Duvall, who’s eager to resume his hot start in Boston, has been making some rehab starts in Louisville this week.

—A Louisville woman won $225K on a scratch off ticket.

—And finally, his famous “let’s play football” moment from the XFL still personifies Jeff Brohm.