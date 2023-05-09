The world reacts to Denny Crum’s passing

Obviously, the tributes will continue to pour in as the day unfolds.
It was an honor to work 18 years with such an icon for our basketball program, university & the entire Louisville community. Coach Crum was a winner as a coach, but also a champion as a person, a gentleman who was kind, generous and eager to offer his time to help others #RIP pic.twitter.com/cew9YbP1Dn— Kenny Klein (@KKcards) May 9, 2023
We were so blessed to have Coach Crum in our lives. Rest in peace Coach. pic.twitter.com/I1jpmf2L04— Kenny Payne (@coachkennypayne) May 9, 2023
I am heartbroken and saddened by the passing of Coach Denny Crum, a true Louisville and coaching icon. Growing up a Cardinal fan, he was a role model for us all in how he carried himself and elevated our basketball program to unprecedented heights.— Jeff Brohm (@JeffBrohm) May 9, 2023
Cool Hand Luke brought us championships with the utmost class. His teams were high-flying and exciting and set a standard that others tried to emulate. Coach Crum never stopped serving this community, and his impact will last forever.— Jeff Brohm (@JeffBrohm) May 9, 2023
He and his wife, Susan, became close friends of our family over the years, and we send our deepest condolences to his entire family and all those many people who loved him.— Jeff Brohm (@JeffBrohm) May 9, 2023
Coach - Thank you for all you gave us. We will work everyday to make you proud! pic.twitter.com/LeAl4VkvLR— Josh Heird (@joshheird) May 9, 2023
Hall of Fame @LouisvilleMBB head coach Denny Crum passed away this morning.— CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) May 9, 2023
Crum spent 30 seasons as Louisville head coach and over that time amassed a 675-295 record, won two NCAA titles, had 23 NCAA Tournament Appearances, and made six Final Fours. pic.twitter.com/AcAY9TCfeu
Denny Crum was one of the great college coaches, and getting to cover his games as beat writer for Memphis and Cincinnati was an honor.— Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) May 9, 2023
Am sorry to hear of his passing.
It wasn't just about 80 and 86, it was about everyone from Junior Bridgeman to DeJuan Wheat. He was a legend.
Not many as inviting as the legendary Coach Denny Crum. I appreciated all of our time together. Praying for Susan, your family & all the lives you changed.— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) May 9, 2023
Rest in Peace Coach. pic.twitter.com/z5gUK9GL0z
A true legend. https://t.co/oFi2ex6iPy— Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) May 9, 2023
THE MAN WHO CAME TO STAY | Legendary Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum passed away this morning at his home at age 86. Incredibly sad day for Louisville, and many of us personally. But we're glad he has found rest https://t.co/47xai90rEk pic.twitter.com/57xULVpQGW— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) May 9, 2023
Crum took Louisville to the Final Four in his first season as head coach and did not look back. https://t.co/wlPTZUZLkS— Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) May 9, 2023
Denny Crum marched right into Louisville and won our hearts. Delivering final fours, titles and remained generous with his time. Humbly contributing to our community after hoops. Rest In Peace to a great man, great coach and the reason I’m a Louisville fan. pic.twitter.com/TLXHDr5tnl— CrumsRevenge (@CrumsRevenge) May 9, 2023
I've looked up to Denny Crum for as long as I can remember. I'm a Cards fan because of him and his teams. Rest in peace, Legend. https://t.co/OS4l1Bb2aD— Stephen George (@sgeorge) May 9, 2023
Get you a rival that turns out to be your best friend. pic.twitter.com/nA4B0jSLte— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) May 9, 2023
Rest well coach…you will be missed but never forgotten ❤️ #LsUp pic.twitter.com/aXVB8PQhQX— Everick Sullivan (@CoachESully) May 9, 2023
May 9, 2023
An iconic figure in basketball who made an immeasurable impact on the University of Louisville and this community. He was a fierce, fun competitor and as caring and thoughtful a person as you'll meet. Loved every chance I got to talk hoops with him and listen to his stories. RIP. https://t.co/jawuRLfSbG— Jeff Greer (@jeffgreer) May 9, 2023
I am so sad to hear of the loss of a Denny Crum. He was so kind to me every time we spoke. An amazing coach, but an even better person. RIP my friend. https://t.co/w3LJFp7GgB— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) May 9, 2023
Denny Crum and D. Wayne Lukas at Churchill Downs.(Nov. 2012) #RIPDennyCrum pic.twitter.com/N8f0voW4gc— J.J. Hysell (@trifectabox) May 9, 2023
Denny Crum was more than the coach for the Cardinals. He was a steward for Louisville. We celebrate the championships and all the accolades, but more than anything, I’ll always remember the pride I felt knowing this kind, steady leader represented our city.— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) May 9, 2023
Rest well, Coach. pic.twitter.com/FAqeSEiT3P
L’s Up to my dad, The , my mentor, my best friend, my hero, my everything, MY COACH!! LOVE THIS MAN SO MUCH! He taught me a lot about loyalty, determination, dedication and work ethic..— James Boo Brewer (@coachboobrewer) May 9, 2023
RIP Coach Denny Crum pic.twitter.com/CBy5TBW7u9
Denny Crum was truly a Hall of Famer. He was kind, had a great sense of humor but make no mistake about it, he was a competitor who wanted to win every game. My heart goes out to Susan and his family and friends. We lost another legend in our state today. Rest in peace, my friend pic.twitter.com/Ncmib5EZQa— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 9, 2023
California-born.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) May 9, 2023
A John Wooden disciple.
A Naismith Hall of Famer.
Above all: The most important coach in Louisville history.
The @CBSSports obituary on Denzil Edwin Crum.https://t.co/E70aDQVEtZ
RIP to Denny Crum, one of the kindest humans and a legend of Basketball in the Bluegrass state— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 9, 2023
He was an innovator on and off the court and as known for his generosity as his ability. He made Louisville Basketball what it is and his heart was as big as his talent
God Bless him pic.twitter.com/kVVKKP7E8L
The personification of loyalty.— Lottie Stockwell (@lcstockwell) May 9, 2023
Thank you, Coach Crum. https://t.co/UzMmbJWDnC
i can say i have been emotional enough to cry when three celebs have died: chris cornell, lin brehmer, and now denny crum. so many moments of my childhood and love of sports are thanks to denny. this moment will always be the one i remember the most. rest in power, coach pic.twitter.com/AXImQsn5HV— ed piss™ (@ericisbad_) May 9, 2023
I have no words to properly convey what this man meant to me, this program, and this city as a whole.— Dave Scull (@BiggestBiscuit) May 9, 2023
Denny Crum IS Louisville basketball. Rest in peace, Cool Hand Luke. https://t.co/RQmVv2t1Gt
Coach Denny Crum has passed away at the age of 86.— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) May 9, 2023
675 career wins
2 National Championships
6 Final Four appearances
1994 @Hoophall Inductee
2006 @CBHOF Inductee
Basketball Icon. pic.twitter.com/2vzcMNLpao
Couple months ago I was blessed to go to an event where a bunch of former Cards spoke about Denny.— Kory Aldous (@koryaldous) May 9, 2023
I’ll be including some quotes in a video later tonight but I wanted to share this one by itself.
This city and the people here truly meant everything to him. pic.twitter.com/6KgoVkeESv
#UofLAlumni is saddened to hear of the passing of Louisville Legend & former @LouisvilleMBB coach Denny Crum. Since ’01, The Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation & Scholarship Fund have awarded $1M+ benefitting more than 425 @UofL students. Thinking of Denny's loved ones today. pic.twitter.com/k7VbBhBXUy— Louisville Alumni (@UofLAlum) May 9, 2023
Coach Crum’s dedication and hard work on and off the court touched countless lives. Our hearts are with his loved ones as we honor his legacy. pic.twitter.com/mEuKUNgsY9— Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) May 9, 2023
Thank you, Coach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mF2s9Q0d42— 502Circle (@502_Circle) May 9, 2023
The best thing about Denny Crum is that almost every Louisville fan I know has both a favorite memory of some moment from one of his teams and a favorite individual memory of interacting with him individually at an event or in public that is just as precious to them.— Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) May 9, 2023
The University of Louisville, our community and college basketball fans everywhere have lost a legend in Coach Denny Crum.— University of Louisville (@uofl) May 9, 2023
Our hearts go out to Susan and the entire Crum family.
Read more about his life and legacy: https://t.co/R2ooZZn8zo pic.twitter.com/yq9JBawgBI
RIP to the legendary Louisville coach Denny Crum. Coach Crum was a brilliant coach, teacher, and competitor, and one of the finest gentlemen and champions the game has ever known. Denny Crum will always be Louisville Basketball. #RIP pic.twitter.com/GY09wBiFzm— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) May 9, 2023
The 2 National Championships obviously set the tone for Denny Crum at Louisville.— Mark Blankenbaker (@UofLSheriff50) May 9, 2023
The COURT is named after Denny. Athletes live in Denny Crum Hall. Murals, Scholarships all named after Coach Crum. His impact was ENORMOUS. pic.twitter.com/0fmN6DNAu7
Met Denny Crum when UofL played my brother Jim's Iona team at MSG. Iona won. After, Denny was most gracious and classy as could be. Never forgot that, and some 15 years later I shared that with him and how much I viewed that as ideal...(more)— Bob Valvano (@espnVshow) May 9, 2023
...way to represent your school, your team, your players, your city...everything. I meant it then, I mean it now.— Bob Valvano (@espnVshow) May 9, 2023
You can't celebrate the great life of Denny Crum without mentioning who he was, not just what he achieved.
He was extraordinary man.
When people want to clash, be at each other’s throat over some controversial stance, whether it be sports or politics, Kentuckians would be wise to follow a path Denny Crum & Joe Hall followed their last 25 years, loving, caring and appreciating life in general. RIP, Denny & Joe. pic.twitter.com/vQ8FN4Cqk4— Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) May 9, 2023
It is impossible to put into words how much Denny Crum shaped my childhood. A pillar in my life and an absolutely heartbreaking loss. https://t.co/Z8WEEeLWTi— Chris Hatfield (@_ChrisHatfield) May 9, 2023
RIP Denny Crum— Michael McCammon (@mcmichael20) May 9, 2023
A game changer. Champion.
Brought so much joy to Louisville community.
Cemented Louisville as one of the nation's elite programs.
Gave a kid in the 80s the ability to puff out his chest while walking the halls of school with a Louisville logo on.
Hall of Fame
Denny Crum was a basketball legend, making an impact here in Kentucky by leading Louisville to win multiple national titles. But even more importantly, he made a difference in the community by running an inclusive program for all to enjoy. He will be greatly missed. ^AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 9, 2023
Denny Crum, the Hall of Fame college basketball coach who led Louisville to six Final Fours and two national titles in his 30-year tenure, died Tuesday at the age of 86.https://t.co/vSKDuf1bUq— ESPN (@espn) May 9, 2023
Mike Lindsay @CrumsRevenge made this for Denny Crum’s 80th Birthday https://t.co/isDHdl4B6W— Mark Blankenbaker (@UofLSheriff50) May 9, 2023
Denny Crum is probably the most underrated CBB coach in my lifetime.— Thomas Casale (@TheTomCasale) May 9, 2023
He won 70% of his games and two National Championships. Tremendous basketball coach. https://t.co/pMs8PzF3Xk
Our game has lost an icon.— NABC (@NABC1927) May 9, 2023
We remember the legacy of Denny Crum. pic.twitter.com/tmWgvkM1HZ
RIP to a Louisville legend. I wrote this. Hope I did him justice. https://t.co/bNKLGJafLX— Brian Bennett (@GBrianBennett) May 9, 2023
I was blessed to spend a couple days with Coach Wooden after he retired and he told me of all the assistants he had, he knew without question that Denny Crum was meant to coach. pic.twitter.com/fQiFXAMAYn— Bob Starkey (@CoachBobStarkey) May 9, 2023
Without Denny Crum, there is no Louisville Basketball.— doctorofdunk (@doctorofdunk) May 9, 2023
