2023 Way Too Early Depth Chart: Offense

Jeff Brohm and his pass-heavy offense won’t be the only change to Louisville’s offense in his first year. Brohm and his staff have utilized the transfer portal to replenish and improve the wide receiver room while also adding strong depth to the offensive line. The new faces should blend in well with the veteran returners that stuck around for a chance to play in a new offensive scheme.

QUARTERBACK

Jack Plummer

Brock Domann

Evan Conley or Pierce Clarkson

The quarterback spot is pretty set with Jack Plummer being the starter after a strong spring. He not only knows the system well but he also spent the past two months showing off his great accuracy and pocket presence.

Brock Domann will enter the season as the backup but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Pierce Clarkson get snaps if the team finds themselves in a blowout situation. Getting him ready to be the first man up next spring is just a good idea, in my opinion.

RUNNING BACK

Jawhar Jordan

Maurice Turner

Isaac Guerendo

No real surprises at the running back spot with Jawhar Jordan likely splitting snaps in some fashion with Maurice Turner. Jordan will be the starter but Jeff Brohm didn’t shy away from playing two backs at Purdue. I think he’ll do the same here.

Guerendo’s role will be an interesting one. He is a bigger back that could be utilized as a short-yardage option but he also has great hands and could be the third-down option. However, I think he has more skills than just a specialty guy and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him push his way into the normal rotation.

WIDE RECEIVER

X Receiver

Jamari Thrash

Chris Bell

Elijah Downing

I don’t have a full understanding of how the receiver positions are named but for the purpose of the exercise, we’re labeling this spot as the “X” receiver. Jamari Thrash is the likely focal point of this passing offense and I expect him to have a big season.

The depth here will be interesting as Elijah Downing and other walk-ons lined up as the backups in the spring. I think Chris Bell will be the most likely backup in the fall once he’s healthy. He had a solid showing as a freshman and he should take a step forward this year.

Slot Receiver

Kevin Coleman

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Cataurus Hicks

The Cards are in a really good spot in the slot with Ahmari Huggins-Bruce returning and now lining up in his most natural spot. The addition of Kevin Coleman will not only add great depth but also a dynamic playmaker who will be the first man up.

Cataurus Hicks was my choice for the freshman that we would see the most of. That hasn’t really changed because he has the type of speed that you have to get on the field. Look for him to be an option on sweeps and screens.

Z Receiver

Jadon Thompson

Jimmy Calloway or William Fowles

While Jimmy Calloway spent the spring practicing with the first team, I think Jadon Thompson will be the starter this fall. He was recovering from an injury this spring but his production last season is why I think he will be the guy.

William Fowles impressed me this spring, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him move past Calloway as well. While I think that Calloway is a good player, we saw in the spring game that he is a bit undisciplined after the catch.

TIGHT END

*Someone from the transfer portal*

Jamari Johnson

The one position on the team that was going to need a full personnel change was tight end and we started to see that after the spring game. Dez Melton and Francis Sherman hit the transfer portal which left the position with very little college experience.

The staff has been after a transfer option for a while now and I’d expect that player to be penciled in as the starter. Jamari Johnson has a very good chance of being at the top of the depth chart in the fall but he will get plenty of snaps either way.

Look for Josh Lifson and Nate Kurisky to be depth options once the season starts.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Left Tackle

Eric Miller

Willie Tyler

Louisville hit the portal for offensive line help after the spring and I could see two players they’ve added battling it out for the starting spot on the left side. Eric Miller was a starter at Purdue and I would expect him to have an edge because of that.

Willie Tyler has bounced around with a few schools but he started for Rutgers last season and should be a very solid backup at worst for the Cards. He could also be an option at right tackle.

Left Guard

John Paul Flores

Madden Sanker

UofL hasn’t added a lineman that has played guard other than John Paul Flores, so I think his job could be safe after joining the team this spring. I should also point out that Flores was the player that was replaced when Austin Collins got snaps with the first team this spring. It’s possible that he loses his spot and Joshua Black retains his.

Madden Sanker played left guard each time he was in this spring and I expect him to stay there as the backup. The staff is still adding players, so guard could be a spot where they bring in a player.

Center

Bryan Hudson

Austin Collins

The depth chart stays the same here with Bryan Hudson and Austin Collins both returning. It was good to see the staff rotate these guys in the spring to give them more flexibility. Sam Secrest is the next man up here.

Right Guard

Michael Gonzalez

Joshua Black

Michael Gonzalez has played just about everywhere on the offensive line and his versatility will allow the staff to move him back inside to guard. He started at left guard last season when Caleb Chandler was injured but I think he could end up on the right side.

Joshua Black worked with the first group this spring and the staff has yet to land a guard in the portal. This could lead to Black being a starter or at least the top option as a reserve.

Right Tackle

Renato Brown

Lance Robinson

Louisville added four new offensive tackles via the portal but I still think Renato Brown will be the starter in the fall. While he hasn’t been talked about much, Brown was an honorable mention All-ACC last season. I think he’ll hold on to his starting spot.

Lance Robinson has been a starter at right tackle for the last two seasons and he should be a very strong backup here. He is only 6-2, so I also wonder if he could make the move inside to guard. Depth is a strength for the staff no matter what and the questions on the depth chart are a positive thing.