Louisville lands USC hoops transfer Tre White

Kenny Payne celebrated Derby evening in style, landing one of the best available players in the transfer portal in USC guard Tre White.

A Pac-12 All-Freshman team honoree in 2022-23, White started 29 games for USC, averaging 9.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He shot 47.4 percent from the field, but just 26.5 percent from beyond the arc.

A long, versatile guard, White is a terrific athlete who is a solid finisher around the rim, especially with his dominant right hand. He rebounds extremely well from his position, and while his defense wasn’t superb last season, he has the ability to adequately defend three positions. If he can develop a consistent jump shot and improve his lateral quickness, White has the ability to play this game professionally at a high level.

Last month, Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney ranked White as the No. 5 best player still available in the portal.

5. Tre White (USC) A relatively recent portal addition, White was a highly regarded recruit and a member of the Pac-12 All-Freshman team after averaging nine points and five rebounds per contest for the Trojans this season. He fits into the versatile wing/forward mold that is so heavily desired by coaches, and getting him for up to three seasons also increases his value to potential suitors. If White improves as a three-point shooter, he has star potential.

I’ve said it a million times and I’ll say it again: You get a kid in here for the Balloon Glow, and he’s not signing with a school that doesn’t have a Balloon Glow in their city.

Tre: "Ok what do they do now?"



"No, man, this is it."



Tre: "Ok what do we do now?"



"We look at 'em."



Tre: "Give me a fucking pen." pic.twitter.com/OYk0fMMaSo — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) April 28, 2023

One scholarship left and it feels like all eyes are now on Mackenzie Mgbako.

Welcome aboard, Tre.