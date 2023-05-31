Kickoff times for Louisville football’s first 3 games announced

The kickoff times for the first three games of the Jeff Brohm era have been announced.

Louisville will open the 2023 season on Friday, Sept. 1 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game versus Georgia Tech in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The conference game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

U of L will then have a short week of practice before its home opener against Murray State on Thursday, Sept. 7. That game will be broadcast on the ACC Network starting at 7:30 p.m.

The big news involves Louisville’s third game — its first matchup against Indiana since 1986. The Cards and Hoosiers will kick things off inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at Noon ET, which isn’t exactly ideal for U of L fans who were hoping to drive up on the day of the game and get some solid tailgating in. The Big Ten Network will have the television coverage of the game.

Ninety-three days. Let’s go.